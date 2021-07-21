Madison County Detention Center: July 15, 2021

July 15

  • Wesley Johnson, 28. Irvine:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st
  • Daniel Blevins, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear
  • Jonathon Wentzel, 33, Mt. Vernon:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
  • Ray Howard, 42, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury

Gerren Campbell, 37, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you