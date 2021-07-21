Madison County Detention Center: July 15, 2021

July 15
- Wesley Johnson, 28. Irvine: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st
- Daniel Blevins, 41, Richmond: failure to appear
- Jonathon Wentzel, 33, Mt. Vernon: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
- Ray Howard, 42, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
Gerren Campbell, 37, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.