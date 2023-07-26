Madison County Detention Center: July 16 - 19, 2023

ting a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st; disorderly conduct – 1st degree; menacing; terroristic threatening – 3rd degree
• Reuben Brian Rose, 54, Waco: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Derrick Lenard Brown, 39: burglary – 2nd degree; strangulation – 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree
• Austin Brown, 24, Lexington: intimidating a participant in the legal process; harassing communications; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; failure t appear
• Stephanie N. Garza, 37, Richmond: improper display of registration plates; display of illegal/altered registration plate; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance -1st
• Mildred E. Prather, 67, Lexington: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; criminal littering; disorderly conduct – 2nd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest
• William Lewis Baker, 43, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol
• Devon Shawn Blanton, 27, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
July 17
• Amy Cherry, 37, Somerset: non-payment of court costs, fees, of fines; failure to appear
• Adam Dewayne King, 42, Springfield: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Douglas F. Brady, 53, London: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); parole violation (for technical violation); serving parole violation warrant
• Anthony Clifford, 57, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Shawn Lee Holt, 35, Richmond: hold for court; failure to appear
• Tyler S. Fredrick, 33, Lexington: failure to appear
• Billy Dwayne Willis, 31, Berea: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Cynthia A. Hardwick, 44, Richmond: theft by deception – include cold checks
• Pearl McKinney, 52, McKee: operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) -1st; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; license to be in possession; no registration receipt
July 18
• Janika D. Huguely, 21, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Brandon Clifford Baker, 33, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol) possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Ashley Cochran, 27, Crab Orchard: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Anthony Brown, 29, Lancaster: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); receiving stolen property (firearm); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (4 counts)
• Alec Cook, 26, Berea: serving time
• Richard Hayes, 45, Lexington: failure to appear
• Kyren C. Hall, 19, Nicholasville: probation violation (for felony offense
• Davell Chambers, 37, Detroit, Michigan: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Glennis Edmons Ligon, Jr., 31, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Brian Thomas Poe, 43, McKee: hold for court
• Jim Bowie Asher, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Janet Wyatt, 40, not given: hold for court
• Brandy Azbill, 37, Richmond: hold for court
• Ryan J. Moore, 40, Kenton, Ohio: assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)
• Jamie Estes, 44, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
July 19
• Joshua Logan Witt, 34, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Jason Hatton, 41, not given: unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; criminal abuse, 1st degree
• Fredrick Thomas Spillman, 40, Richmond: failure to appear
• Reuben Brian Rose, 54, Waco: possession of a controlled substance, 1s degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Heather Marie Laurenvil, 32, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000
• Garrett Wesley Adams, 40, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• William Dameron Smith, 61, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 0.8 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle
