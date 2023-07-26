Madison County Detention Center: July 16 - 19, 2023

ting a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st; disorderly conduct – 1st degree; menacing; terroristic threatening – 3rd degree

• Reuben Brian Rose, 54, Waco:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Derrick Lenard Brown, 39:  burglary – 2nd degree; strangulation – 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree

• Austin Brown, 24, Lexington:  intimidating a participant in the legal process; harassing communications; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; failure t appear

• Stephanie N. Garza, 37, Richmond:  improper display of registration plates; display of illegal/altered registration plate; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance -1st

• Mildred E. Prather, 67, Lexington:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; criminal littering; disorderly conduct – 2nd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest

• William Lewis Baker, 43, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol

• Devon Shawn Blanton, 27, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

July 17

• Amy Cherry, 37, Somerset:  non-payment of court costs, fees, of fines; failure to appear

• Adam Dewayne King, 42, Springfield:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Douglas F. Brady, 53, London:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); parole violation (for technical violation); serving parole violation warrant

• Anthony Clifford, 57, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Shawn Lee Holt, 35, Richmond:  hold for court; failure to appear

• Tyler S. Fredrick, 33, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Billy Dwayne Willis, 31, Berea:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Cynthia A. Hardwick, 44, Richmond:  theft by deception – include cold checks

• Pearl McKinney, 52, McKee:  operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) -1st; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; license to be in possession; no registration receipt

July 18

• Janika D. Huguely, 21, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 1st degree

• Brandon Clifford Baker, 33, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol) possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Ashley Cochran, 27, Crab Orchard:  possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Anthony Brown, 29, Lancaster:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); receiving stolen property (firearm); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (4 counts)

• Alec Cook, 26, Berea:  serving time

• Richard Hayes, 45, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Kyren C. Hall, 19, Nicholasville:  probation violation (for felony offense

• Davell Chambers, 37, Detroit, Michigan: probation violation (for technical violation)

• Glennis Edmons Ligon, Jr., 31, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

  Brian Thomas Poe, 43, McKee:  hold for court

• Jim Bowie Asher, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Janet Wyatt, 40, not given:  hold for court

• Brandy Azbill, 37, Richmond:  hold for court

• Ryan J. Moore, 40, Kenton, Ohio:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)

• Jamie Estes, 44, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

July 19

• Joshua Logan Witt, 34, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Jason Hatton, 41, not given:  unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; criminal abuse, 1st degree

• Fredrick Thomas Spillman, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Reuben Brian Rose, 54, Waco:  possession of a controlled substance, 1s degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Heather Marie Laurenvil, 32, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000

• Garrett Wesley Adams, 40, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• William Dameron Smith, 61, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 0.8 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle 

