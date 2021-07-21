Madison County Detention Center: July 16. 2021

July 16
- Wayne Rupe, 49, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
- Paul Clark, 40, Berea: failure to appear
- Kim Wolford, 54, Melvin: failure to appear
- Harold Gilbert, 54, Richmond: burglary, 3rd degree
- Nicole Johnson, 39, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
- Ronald Styles, 44, Winchester, hold for court
- Vincent Herring, 25, Lexington: hold for court
- Roth Baughman, Jr, 38, Richmond: hold for court
- Joshua Stokley, 33, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
