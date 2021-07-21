Madison County Detention Center: July 16. 2021

July 16

  • Wayne Rupe, 49, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
  • Paul Clark, 40, Berea:  failure to appear
  • Kim Wolford, 54, Melvin:  failure to appear
  • Harold Gilbert, 54, Richmond:  burglary, 3rd degree
  • Nicole Johnson, 39, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
  • Ronald Styles, 44, Winchester, hold for court
  • Vincent Herring, 25, Lexington:  hold for court
  • Roth Baughman, Jr, 38, Richmond:  hold for court
  • Joshua Stokley, 33, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you