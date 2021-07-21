Madison County Detention Center: July 17, 2021

- Carlos Kelley, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
- Timothy Hite, 23, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in public place (1st and 2nd offense)
- Franklin Smith, 27, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
- Jonathan Moland, 24, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); criminal mischief, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury
- Makenzie Kelly, 24, New Albany, Indiana: operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts
- Rodney Loveless, 37, Eubank: serving parole violation warrant
- Alexander Ramos, 37, Richmond: rape, 1st degree – victim less than 12 years of age
- Frances Harris, 24, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
Jackie Fryer, 47, Berea, wanton endangerment – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia –
