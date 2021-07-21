Madison County Detention Center: July 17, 2021
  • Carlos Kelley, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
  • Timothy Hite, 23, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in public place (1st and 2nd offense)
  • Franklin Smith, 27, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
  • Jonathan Moland, 24, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); criminal mischief, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury
  • Makenzie Kelly, 24, New Albany, Indiana:  operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts
  • Rodney Loveless, 37, Eubank:  serving parole violation warrant
  • Alexander Ramos, 37, Richmond:  rape, 1st degree – victim less than 12 years of age
  • Frances Harris, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

Jackie Fryer, 47, Berea, wanton endangerment – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – 

