Madison County Detention Center: July 18 - 20, 2022

July 18

 

• Kevin L. O’Neil, 47, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Cody B. Murphy, 31, Berea:  failure to appear; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

• Brittani Jo Denny, 33, Berea:  serving time

• Jonathan Conner, 40, Berea:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Jason Lee Lear, 38, Lancaster:  serving warrant (for other police agency); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Jakerius Estill, 18, McKee:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Dellie S. Barnett, 21, Winchester:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Thomas Jobe Bowling, 32, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Joshua Bryant, 38, Westfield, Indiana:  serving bench warrant for court (2 counts)

• Timothy Carter, 27, Mt. Sterling:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

• Joe Estepp, 37, Georgetown:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Anthony Shell, 45, Lexington:  serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear; persistent felony offender

• Eduardo Zamora, 53, Berea:  failure to comply with sex offender registration (2nd or greater offense); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jonathan Edward Walker, 36, Richmond:  manufacturing methamphetamine – 1st offense’ attempt/obtaining substance by fraudulent or false statement, forgery; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); unlawful distribution of a methamphetamine precursor, 1st offense

• Dennis E. Jones, 28, Oneida:  criminal trespassing – 1st degree; terroristic threatening- 3rd degree

• Emily S. Davenport, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Mary Lou Riley, 40, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking, or disposition, automobile, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Mackenzie Renee Crowe-Maggard, 27, Richmond:  criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 or under

• Felix Maggard, 34, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal abuse, 1st degree- child 12 or under; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Allen Daniel May, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear; criminal possession of forged instrument, 2nd degree; theft by deception – include cold checks; possession of stolen mail 

• Johnathan Rory Todd, 38, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

 

July 19

 

• Linda Nicole Gadd, 32, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Robert L. Lear, 39, Broadhead:  hold for court

• Charity King, 46, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Matthew Thomas King, 37, Irvine:  hold for court

• Madison Gregory, 21, London:  hold for court

• Holly gross, 52, Richmond:  serving time

• Charles R. Metcalfe, 51, Berea:  hold for court

• Bobby Jay Gordon, 37, Irvine:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Timothy Powell, 48, Richmond:  hold for court

• Charles Stephan Sparks, 52, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Michael Don Bishop, 48, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree, (drug unspecified)

• Arthur Shelton, 71, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 0.08 – 1st; reckless driving; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card

• Kevin Ryan Cain, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear (4 counts)

• Sierra Peters, 27, Louisville:  public intoxication - controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Benjamin Griffieth, 20, Richmond:  harassment – physical contact – no injury

• Ashley Ledford, 35, Paint Lick:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

  

July 20

 

• Penelope Anne Powell, 45, Waco:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree

• Eric Oliver, 36, Richmond:  rear license not illuminated; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating vehicle with expired operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• William D. Jones, 51, Richmond:  robbery, 1st degree; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle)-2 counts; unauthorized use of motor vehicle – 1st offense; disregarding stop sign (2 counts); failure to illuminate head lamps; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); wanton endangerment, 1st degree; wanton endangerment, 2nd degree

• Danny Barnes, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Amanda McIntosh, 37, Beattyville:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• David A. Nester, 50, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear

• Chelsey L. Geiger, 28, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• James Bussell, 47, Jeffersonville:  hold for court

• Melissa Carmen woods, 43, Harrodsburg:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Justin Trevor Curtis, 32, Richmond:  probation violation ( for felony offense) (3 counts)

