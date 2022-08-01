Madison County Detention Center: July 18 - 20, 2022

July 18
• Kevin L. O’Neil, 47, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Cody B. Murphy, 31, Berea: failure to appear; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Brittani Jo Denny, 33, Berea: serving time
• Jonathan Conner, 40, Berea: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Jason Lee Lear, 38, Lancaster: serving warrant (for other police agency); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Jakerius Estill, 18, McKee: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Dellie S. Barnett, 21, Winchester: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Thomas Jobe Bowling, 32, Lexington: failure to appear
• Joshua Bryant, 38, Westfield, Indiana: serving bench warrant for court (2 counts)
• Timothy Carter, 27, Mt. Sterling: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Joe Estepp, 37, Georgetown: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Anthony Shell, 45, Lexington: serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear; persistent felony offender
• Eduardo Zamora, 53, Berea: failure to comply with sex offender registration (2nd or greater offense); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jonathan Edward Walker, 36, Richmond: manufacturing methamphetamine – 1st offense’ attempt/obtaining substance by fraudulent or false statement, forgery; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); unlawful distribution of a methamphetamine precursor, 1st offense
• Dennis E. Jones, 28, Oneida: criminal trespassing – 1st degree; terroristic threatening- 3rd degree
• Emily S. Davenport, 24, Richmond: failure to appear
• Mary Lou Riley, 40, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking, or disposition, automobile, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Mackenzie Renee Crowe-Maggard, 27, Richmond: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 or under
• Felix Maggard, 34, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal abuse, 1st degree- child 12 or under; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Allen Daniel May, 40, Richmond: failure to appear; criminal possession of forged instrument, 2nd degree; theft by deception – include cold checks; possession of stolen mail
• Johnathan Rory Todd, 38, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
July 19
• Linda Nicole Gadd, 32, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Robert L. Lear, 39, Broadhead: hold for court
• Charity King, 46, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Matthew Thomas King, 37, Irvine: hold for court
• Madison Gregory, 21, London: hold for court
• Holly gross, 52, Richmond: serving time
• Charles R. Metcalfe, 51, Berea: hold for court
• Bobby Jay Gordon, 37, Irvine: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Timothy Powell, 48, Richmond: hold for court
• Charles Stephan Sparks, 52, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Michael Don Bishop, 48, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree, (drug unspecified)
• Arthur Shelton, 71, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 0.08 – 1st; reckless driving; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card
• Kevin Ryan Cain, 49, Richmond: failure to appear (4 counts)
• Sierra Peters, 27, Louisville: public intoxication - controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Benjamin Griffieth, 20, Richmond: harassment – physical contact – no injury
• Ashley Ledford, 35, Paint Lick: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
July 20
• Penelope Anne Powell, 45, Waco: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Eric Oliver, 36, Richmond: rear license not illuminated; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating vehicle with expired operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• William D. Jones, 51, Richmond: robbery, 1st degree; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle)-2 counts; unauthorized use of motor vehicle – 1st offense; disregarding stop sign (2 counts); failure to illuminate head lamps; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); wanton endangerment, 1st degree; wanton endangerment, 2nd degree
• Danny Barnes, 42, Richmond: failure to appear
• Amanda McIntosh, 37, Beattyville: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• David A. Nester, 50, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear
• Chelsey L. Geiger, 28, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• James Bussell, 47, Jeffersonville: hold for court
• Melissa Carmen woods, 43, Harrodsburg: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Justin Trevor Curtis, 32, Richmond: probation violation ( for felony offense) (3 counts)
