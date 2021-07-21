Madison County Detention Center: July 18,2021

- Tabitha Stepp, 38, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
- Brandon Crowe, 27, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
- Sarah Jurgensen, 30, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place
- September Stamper, 21, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device
- Sean Smith, 38, Berea: failure to appear
- Mellissa Lakes, 53, McKee: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (heroin); possession of a controlled substance
- Danny Winburn, 55, Irvine: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
- Thurman Smallwood, 33, Louisville: assault, 4th degree, (domestic violence), minor injury; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree
- Michael Rose, 46, McKee: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
- Troy Weidman, 49, Jamestown, Ohio: alcohol intoxication in public place – 1st and 2nd offenses; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (4 counts) Steven Napier, 38, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
- Michael Sanchez, 45, Monticello: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
