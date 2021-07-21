Madison County Detention Center: July 18,2021
  • Tabitha Stepp, 38, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
  • Brandon Crowe, 27, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)
  • Sarah Jurgensen, 30, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place
  • September Stamper, 21, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device
  • Sean Smith, 38, Berea:  failure to appear
  • Mellissa Lakes, 53, McKee:  operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (heroin); possession of a controlled substance
  • Danny Winburn, 55, Irvine:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
  • Thurman Smallwood, 33, Louisville:  assault, 4th degree, (domestic violence), minor injury; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree
  • Michael Rose, 46, McKee:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
  • Troy Weidman, 49, Jamestown, Ohio:  alcohol intoxication in public place – 1st and 2nd offenses; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (4 counts)
    • Steven Napier, 38, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
  • Michael Sanchez, 45, Monticello:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

