July 19
• Spencer Silvers, 26, Berea: shock probation in felony convictions; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Whitney Harter, 28, Lexington, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• James Guilbault, 39, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Phillip McMaine, 45, Waco: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Kobe Graves-Hardin, 22, Junction City: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Dusty Richardson, 39, not given: robbery, 2nd degree
• Dillard Cotton, 61, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Jonas Mason, 23, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
• Ricky Lady, 22, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• William Combs, 63, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Michael Dowdy, 44, Somerset: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500 (3 counts)
July 20
• Charles Pigram-Davidson, 30, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 2nd degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Terrell Whitlow, 30, Richmond: manslaughter, 2nd degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 28 grams fentanyl); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (8 oz. to 5 lbs.), 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. opiates); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Kiersten Hurt, 25, Owensburg, Indiana: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; possession of marijuana; receiving stolen property (firearm)
• Justin Hill, 33, Stanford: failure to appear
• April Baker, 31, Richmond: fraudulent use of a credit card $500 but under $10,000
• Justino Beciez, 48, not given: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jacob Qualls, 30, Richmond: probation violation (for felony violation)
• James Hellard, 40, Mt. Vernon: hold for court
Daniel Rogers, 40, Waco: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years or under
• Shellie Rogers, 38, Richmond: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years or under
• Kala Gross, 29, Berea: criminal mischief, 2nd degree
• Adam Sniff, 35, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Adam Gill, 22, Lexington: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Donovan Garrett, 39, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
July 21
• Edward Campbell. 33, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (2 counts)
• Gerald Pearson, 42, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Stacy Spivey,37, McKee: public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense
• Sarah May, 29, Williamstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Christopher Abner, 40, Nicholasville: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Willis Tudor, 45, Williamstown: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Joseph Mathis, 34, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jennifer Farthing, 44, Richmond: receiving stolen property $10,000 or more (2 counts); obscuring the identity of a machine $10,000 or more (2 counts); forgery, 2nd degree
• James Weathers, 31, Richmond: giving officer false identifying information; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree; possession of marijuana; failure to appear; strangulation, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Brandon Newcomb, 34, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; strangulation, 2nd degree; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree
