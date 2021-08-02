2021

July 19

• Spencer Silvers, 26, Berea:  shock probation in felony convictions; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Whitney Harter, 28, Lexington, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• James Guilbault, 39, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Phillip McMaine, 45, Waco:  probation violation (for technical violation) 

• Kobe Graves-Hardin, 22, Junction City:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Dusty Richardson, 39, not given:  robbery, 2nd degree

• Dillard Cotton, 61, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• Jonas Mason, 23, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury

• Ricky Lady, 22, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• William Combs, 63, Berea:   failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Michael Dowdy, 44, Somerset:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500 (3 counts)

July 20

• Charles Pigram-Davidson, 30, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 2nd degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Terrell Whitlow, 30, Richmond:  manslaughter, 2nd degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 28 grams fentanyl); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (8 oz. to 5 lbs.), 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. opiates); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Kiersten Hurt, 25, Owensburg, Indiana:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; possession of marijuana; receiving stolen property (firearm)

• Justin Hill, 33, Stanford:  failure to appear

• April Baker, 31, Richmond:  fraudulent use of a credit card $500 but under $10,000

• Justino Beciez, 48, not given:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jacob Qualls, 30, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony violation)

• James Hellard, 40, Mt. Vernon:  hold for court

Daniel Rogers, 40, Waco:  criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years or under

• Shellie Rogers, 38, Richmond:   criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years or under

• Kala Gross, 29, Berea:  criminal mischief, 2nd degree

• Adam Sniff, 35, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Adam Gill, 22, Lexington:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Donovan Garrett, 39, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 

July 21

• Edward Campbell. 33, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (2 counts)

• Gerald Pearson, 42, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Stacy Spivey,37, McKee:  public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense

• Sarah May, 29, Williamstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Christopher Abner, 40, Nicholasville:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Willis Tudor, 45, Williamstown:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Joseph Mathis, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jennifer Farthing, 44, Richmond:  receiving stolen property $10,000 or more (2 counts); obscuring the identity of a machine $10,000 or more (2 counts); forgery, 2nd degree

• James Weathers, 31, Richmond:  giving officer false identifying information; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree; possession of marijuana; failure to appear; strangulation, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Brandon Newcomb, 34, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; strangulation, 2nd degree; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree

