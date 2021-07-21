Madison County Detention Center: July 19, 2021

- Spencer Silvers, 26, Berea: shock probation in felony convictions; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
- Whitney Harter, 28, Lexington, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
- James Guilbault, 39, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
- Phillip McMaine, 45, Waco: probation violation (for technical violation)
- Kobe Graves-Hardin, 22, Junction City: probation violation (for felony offense)
- Dusty Richardson, 39, not given: robbery, 2nd degree
- Dillard Cotton, 61, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
- Jonas Mason, 23, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
- Ricky Lady, 22, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
- William Combs, 63, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
- Michael Dowdy, 44, Somerset: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500 (3 counts)
