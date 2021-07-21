Madison County Detention Center: July 19, 2021
  • Spencer Silvers, 26, Berea:  shock probation in felony convictions; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
  • Whitney Harter, 28, Lexington, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
  • James Guilbault, 39, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
  • Phillip McMaine, 45, Waco:  probation violation (for technical violation)
  • Kobe Graves-Hardin, 22, Junction City:  probation violation (for felony offense)
  • Dusty Richardson, 39, not given:  robbery, 2nd degree
  • Dillard Cotton, 61, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear
  • Jonas Mason, 23, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
  • Ricky Lady, 22, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
  • William Combs, 63, Berea:   failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
  • Michael Dowdy, 44, Somerset:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500 (3 counts)

