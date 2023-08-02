Madison County Detention Center: July 20 - 22, 2023

July 20
• Tiffany Jean Hopper, 35, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Brittany Taylor, 34, Richmond: criminal abuse, 2nd degree
• Lisa Sewell Neal, 56, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense
• Douglas A. Dixon, 56, London: criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree
• James Brian Duvall, 47, King George, Virginia: operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; no registration plates; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; defacing a firearm
• Christian Jaramillo, 23, Mt. Vernon: serving time
• Brooke Nicole Hall, 42, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Ryan H. Sizemore, 30, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 or under
• Harold Fowler, III, 28, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Ernest M. Isaacs, 48, Cynthiana: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Carla F. Ogle, 40, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
July 21
• Austin T. Walters, 19, Berea: failure to appear
• Teresa Stumbo, 51, Garner: failure to appear (3 counts); probation violation (for felony offense)
• Victory Louis Jackson, 36, Richmond: hold for court
• Candida Woodard, 33, Berea: failure to appear
• Aaron Michael Smith, 24, Richmond: commitment order
• Abel Garcia Morales, 28, Richmond: no operator’s-moped license; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Bobbie Byrd, 48, London: commitment order
• Tara Danielle Garner, 37, Richmond: serving weekends
• Ricky Dwayne Bowman, 54, Waco: improper or no windshield; no warning flag or signal (protecting load); failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1sts degree, 2nd or greater offense (methamphetamine)
• Steven L. Denny, 48, Richmond: serving weekends
• Jessica N. Zambrano, 27, Richmond: knowingly abuse/neglect of adult by person
• Jeremy Douglas Garland, 39, Corbin: serving weekends
• Robert Glen Girdner, 42, Richmond: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Christina M. Jayne, 34, Edmonton: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 38, Richmond: serving time
• Kelly Napier, 41, Corbin: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Leslie Owens, 25, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Richard Osborne, 36, London: failure to appear; no registration plates; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st
• Tammy D. Isaacs, 57, Jackson: bail jumping, 1st degree; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
July 22
• Brandon M. Napier, 33, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
• Brandon Michael frost, 33, Gray: burglary, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Emma M. Bailey, 35, Lexington: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) 1st offense; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Tanner L. Banks, Sr., 27, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces) 1st offense
• Jacob Cutright, 23, Nicholasville: failure to appear
• Robert Mason Still, 46, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); giving officer false identifying information; probation violation for felony offense (2 counts)
• Kelsey Elizabeth Black, 31, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Donald Corey Pierce, 32, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Joshua Weaver, 34, Berea: driving on DUI suspended license, 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Andrea Kelley, 34, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
