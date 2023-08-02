Madison County Detention Center: July 20 - 22, 2023

July 20

• Tiffany Jean Hopper, 35, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Brittany Taylor, 34, Richmond:  criminal abuse, 2nd degree

• Lisa Sewell Neal, 56, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense

• Douglas A. Dixon, 56, London:  criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree

• James Brian Duvall, 47, King George, Virginia:  operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; no registration plates; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; defacing a firearm

• Christian Jaramillo, 23, Mt. Vernon:  serving time

• Brooke Nicole Hall, 42, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Ryan H. Sizemore, 30, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 or under

• Harold Fowler, III, 28, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Ernest M. Isaacs, 48, Cynthiana:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Carla F. Ogle, 40, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

July 21

• Austin T. Walters, 19, Berea:  failure to appear

• Teresa Stumbo, 51, Garner:  failure to appear (3 counts); probation violation (for felony offense)

• Victory Louis Jackson, 36, Richmond:  hold for court

• Candida Woodard, 33, Berea:  failure to appear

• Aaron Michael Smith, 24, Richmond:  commitment order

• Abel Garcia Morales, 28, Richmond:  no operator’s-moped license; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Bobbie Byrd, 48, London:  commitment order

• Tara Danielle Garner, 37, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Ricky Dwayne Bowman, 54, Waco:  improper or no windshield; no warning flag or signal (protecting load); failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1sts degree, 2nd or greater offense (methamphetamine)

• Steven L. Denny, 48, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Jessica N. Zambrano, 27, Richmond:  knowingly abuse/neglect of adult by person

• Jeremy Douglas Garland, 39, Corbin:  serving weekends

• Robert Glen Girdner, 42, Richmond:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Christina M. Jayne, 34, Edmonton:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 38, Richmond:  serving time

• Kelly Napier, 41, Corbin:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Leslie Owens, 25, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Richard Osborne, 36, London:  failure to appear; no registration plates; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st

• Tammy D. Isaacs, 57, Jackson:  bail jumping, 1st degree; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

July 22

• Brandon M. Napier, 33, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)

• Brandon Michael frost, 33, Gray:  burglary, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree

• Emma M. Bailey, 35, Lexington:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) 1st offense; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Tanner L. Banks, Sr., 27, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces) 1st offense

• Jacob Cutright, 23, Nicholasville:  failure to appear

• Robert Mason Still, 46, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); giving officer false identifying information; probation violation for felony offense (2 counts)

• Kelsey Elizabeth Black, 31, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Donald Corey Pierce, 32, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Joshua Weaver, 34, Berea:  driving on DUI suspended license, 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Andrea Kelley, 34, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

Recommended for you