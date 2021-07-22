Madison County Detention Center: July 20, 2021

- Charles Pigram-Davidson, 30, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 2nd degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
- Terrell Whitlow, 30, Richmond: manslaughter, 2nd degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 28 grams fentanyl); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (8 oz. to 5 lbs.), 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. opiates); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
- Kiersten Hurt, 25, Owensburg, Indiana: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; possession of marijuana; receiving stolen property (firearm)
- Justin Hill, 33, Stanford: failure to appear
- April Baker, 31, Richmond: fraudulent use of a credit card $500 but under $10,000
- Justino Beciez, 48, not given: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
- Jacob Qualls, 30, Richmond: probation violation (for felony violation)
- James Hellard, 40, Mt. Vernon: hold for court
- Daniel Rogers, 40, Waco: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years or under
- Shellie Rogers, 38, Richmond: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years or under
- Kala Gross, 29, Berea: criminal mischief, 2nd degree
- Adam Sniff, 35, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
- Adam Gill, 22, Lexington: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
- Donovan Garrett, 39, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
