Madison County Detention Center: July 21 - 24, 2022

July 21

• Robin Lamb, 21, Madison, Indiana:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); failure to appear

• Vernon Lee Parker, Jr., 58, Berea:  parole violation (for technical violation); receiving stolen property $10,000 or more

• Johnathan Raleigh, 39, Paris:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• James L. Vancleave, 55, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Jessica Sue Kelley, 30, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Daniel Barrett Middleton, 44, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Lester Wellman, 29, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place, 3rd or greater offense in under 12 months; fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (on foot); criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Johnny Lee Bruner, 40, Burdine:  serving parole violation warrant

 

July 22

• Brandon Johnson, 31, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Sierra C. Meager, 18, Frankfort:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Kristi M. Hull, 25, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Elmer Kidd, 51, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kenneth Mark Breedlove, 44, Richmond:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 

July 23

 • Miranda Kaitlyn Steward, 23, Berea:  failure to appear

• Joseph Semonis, 50, Berea:  failure to appear

• Briana Turpin, 25, Danville:  burglary – 2nd degree; criminal mischief – 3rd degree

• Jeffery Christian Hacker, 25, Richmond:  driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; one headlight

• Joshua Charles Isaacs, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear (4 counts)

• Shannon R. Kidd, 27, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• David L. Watts, 51, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury) 

 

July 24 

• Timothy d. Banks, 48, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Brandon L. Campbell, 41, Harrodsburg:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Andrew D. Williams, 32, Eubank:  probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)

• Leslie Shanell Rothwell, 31, Georgetown:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Isreal B. Rains, 24, Monticello:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; assault, 3rd degree (EMS, Fire, Rescue Squad); criminal mischief, 3rd degree; possession of marijuana

• Wendell K. Parker, 50, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Deshawn K. Abbott, 35, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st

degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Patrick R. Bullen, 29, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Raymond Trey Mitchell, 50, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Devin T. Lewis, 26, Richmond:  burglary, 1st degree

• Scott E. Plowman, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

Recommended for you