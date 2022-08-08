Madison County Detention Center: July 21 - 24, 2022

July 21
• Robin Lamb, 21, Madison, Indiana: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); failure to appear
• Vernon Lee Parker, Jr., 58, Berea: parole violation (for technical violation); receiving stolen property $10,000 or more
• Johnathan Raleigh, 39, Paris: probation violation (for technical violation)
• James L. Vancleave, 55, Lexington: failure to appear
• Jessica Sue Kelley, 30, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Daniel Barrett Middleton, 44, Lexington: failure to appear
• Lester Wellman, 29, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place, 3rd or greater offense in under 12 months; fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (on foot); criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Johnny Lee Bruner, 40, Burdine: serving parole violation warrant
July 22
• Brandon Johnson, 31, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Sierra C. Meager, 18, Frankfort: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Kristi M. Hull, 25, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Elmer Kidd, 51, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kenneth Mark Breedlove, 44, Richmond: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
July 23
• Miranda Kaitlyn Steward, 23, Berea: failure to appear
• Joseph Semonis, 50, Berea: failure to appear
• Briana Turpin, 25, Danville: burglary – 2nd degree; criminal mischief – 3rd degree
• Jeffery Christian Hacker, 25, Richmond: driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; one headlight
• Joshua Charles Isaacs, 34, Richmond: failure to appear (4 counts)
• Shannon R. Kidd, 27, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• David L. Watts, 51, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury)
July 24
• Timothy d. Banks, 48, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Brandon L. Campbell, 41, Harrodsburg: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Andrew D. Williams, 32, Eubank: probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
• Leslie Shanell Rothwell, 31, Georgetown: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Isreal B. Rains, 24, Monticello: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; assault, 3rd degree (EMS, Fire, Rescue Squad); criminal mischief, 3rd degree; possession of marijuana
• Wendell K. Parker, 50, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Deshawn K. Abbott, 35, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st
degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Patrick R. Bullen, 29, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Raymond Trey Mitchell, 50, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Devin T. Lewis, 26, Richmond: burglary, 1st degree
• Scott E. Plowman, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.