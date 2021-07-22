Madison County Detention Center: July 21, 2021

- Edward Campbell. 33, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (2 counts)
- Gerald Pearson, 42, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
- Stacy Spivey,37, McKee: public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense
- Sarah May, 29, Williamstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
- Christopher Abner, 40, Nicholasville: probation violation (for felony offense)
- Willis Tudor, 45, Williamstown: probation violation (for felony offense)
- Joseph Mathis, 34, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
- Jennifer Farthing, 44, Richmond: receiving stolen property $10,000 or more (2 counts); obscuring the identity of a machine $10,000 or more (2 counts); forgery, 2nd degree
- James Weathers, 31, Richmond: giving officer false identifying information; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree; possession of marijuana; failure to appear; strangulation, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
- Brandon Newcomb, 34, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; strangulation, 2nd degree; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree
