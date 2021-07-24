Madison County Detention Center: July 22, 2021
  • Dale Wilder, 53, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 4 grams cocaine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st degree (less than 10 D.U. drug unspecified – schedule 1); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz.), 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
  • Jonathan Ball, 30, Richmond:  no tail lamps; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana
  • Christian Hollan, 19, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
  • Richard Hadden, 41, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)
  • Roger Million, 31, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; illegal possession of a legend drug
  • Derrick Jenkins, 30, Lexington:  failure to appear (2 counts)
  • Ashley Perlera, 38, Richmond:  execute warrant (for Federal agency)
  • Jerel Smith, no registration receipt; no registration plates; no operator’s – moped license; failure to appear (2 counts); contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order
  • Tammy Poynter, 43, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense – heroin; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
  • William Cherry, 40, Moss, Tennessee: failure to appear (2 counts)
  • Bryan Robinson, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear, criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree; theft by deception – include cold checks under $10,000
  • Derek Carter, 30, Waco:  driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle/MTCYC function without ignition interlock device; non-payment court costs, fees, or fines

Tags

Recommended for you