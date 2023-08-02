Madison County Detention Center: July 23 - 26, 2023

July 23

• George Freddy Mitchell, 49, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st

• William C. Kelley, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Randall Wayne Bowling, 54, Manchester:  theft by deception – include cold checks $500 but less than $1,000

• Gerrie Anna Bailey, 31, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Aracely A. Hernandez, 20, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or deception, shoplifting

• Richard Woolard, 59, Waco:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; theft by failing to make required disposition of property

July 24

• Stephen Douglas Phillips, 48, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree

• Alexis Boyd, 29, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Delmar Phillip Baldridge, 65, Lexington:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Shaylyn Brewer, 19, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Michael Reed Taylor, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Rachel Lynn Marcum, 43, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Sharon Allison Smith, 36, Irvine:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jerry Sanders, 56, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Americus Sizemore, 21, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Michael Fox, 43, Irvine:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Bruce Kelley, 42, Richmond:  obscuring the identity of a machine $500 but less than $10,000 (2 count); theft by unlawful taking, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Edward Dean Baker, 52, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Lester S. Ratliff, 60, Richmond:  rape, 1st degree

• Harold Ray Craft, 53, not given:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Leslie Shanell Rothwell, 32, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

July 25

• Richard Allen Quarrels, 48, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Brianna Holsing, 20, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Fonnie Gene Horn, 38, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Richard Allen Quarrels, 48, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Amanda Jo Burns, 40, Richmond:  probation violation for technical offense

• Jaron Hamilton, 32, Richmond:  hold for court

• David R. Hamilton, 52, Richmond:  rape, 3rd degree; sodomy, 3rd degree; distribution of obscene matter to minors, 1st offense; possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor older than 12 but younger than 18 year of age, 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; unlawful transaction with a minor – 3rd degree

• Troy L. Marshall, 48, Richmond:  criminal possession of a forged instrument, 3rd degree; theft by deception – include cold checks; assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)

• Ricky Dale Lady, 24, Berea:  serving time

• Logan M. Combs, 26, Richmond:  criminal mischief, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,00 but less than $10,000

• Richard W. Lunsford, 58, Richmond:  no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license possession of marijuana; menacing

• Stephanie Parker, 24, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Johnathan Richard Blevins, 45, Berea:  failure to appear

July 26

• Hershel Slone, Jr., 57, Lexington:  no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Spencer Lamont Perrin, Jr., 34, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Loran Ashley Wilson, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear

• David D. Lewis, 43, Hazard:  serving parole violation warrant; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear

• Ashley Nicole Montgomery, 34, Manchester:  hold for court

• Wendy Goodlett, 50, Lancaster:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Aaron Bowles, 23, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• James Franklin Hawkins, 58, Richmond:  possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; probation violation (for technical violation)

• Richard D. Foster, 58, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Michael Glorioso, 32, Richmond:  receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more

• Jennifer Martin, 44, Berea:  leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; speeding, 25mph over limit; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Derek Dale Newby, 35, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment, 1st degree; harassment – physical contact – no injury

