Madison County Detention Center: July 23 - 26, 2023

July 23
• George Freddy Mitchell, 49, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st
• William C. Kelley, 29, Richmond: failure to appear
• Randall Wayne Bowling, 54, Manchester: theft by deception – include cold checks $500 but less than $1,000
• Gerrie Anna Bailey, 31, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Aracely A. Hernandez, 20, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or deception, shoplifting
• Richard Woolard, 59, Waco: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; theft by failing to make required disposition of property
July 24
• Stephen Douglas Phillips, 48, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree
• Alexis Boyd, 29, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Delmar Phillip Baldridge, 65, Lexington: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Shaylyn Brewer, 19, Richmond: failure to appear
• Michael Reed Taylor, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
• Rachel Lynn Marcum, 43, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Sharon Allison Smith, 36, Irvine: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Jerry Sanders, 56, Lexington: failure to appear
• Americus Sizemore, 21, Richmond: failure to appear
• Michael Fox, 43, Irvine: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Bruce Kelley, 42, Richmond: obscuring the identity of a machine $500 but less than $10,000 (2 count); theft by unlawful taking, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Edward Dean Baker, 52, Richmond: failure to appear
• Lester S. Ratliff, 60, Richmond: rape, 1st degree
• Harold Ray Craft, 53, not given: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Leslie Shanell Rothwell, 32, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
July 25
• Richard Allen Quarrels, 48, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Brianna Holsing, 20, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Fonnie Gene Horn, 38, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Richard Allen Quarrels, 48, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Amanda Jo Burns, 40, Richmond: probation violation for technical offense
• Jaron Hamilton, 32, Richmond: hold for court
• David R. Hamilton, 52, Richmond: rape, 3rd degree; sodomy, 3rd degree; distribution of obscene matter to minors, 1st offense; possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor older than 12 but younger than 18 year of age, 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; unlawful transaction with a minor – 3rd degree
• Troy L. Marshall, 48, Richmond: criminal possession of a forged instrument, 3rd degree; theft by deception – include cold checks; assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)
• Ricky Dale Lady, 24, Berea: serving time
• Logan M. Combs, 26, Richmond: criminal mischief, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,00 but less than $10,000
• Richard W. Lunsford, 58, Richmond: no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license possession of marijuana; menacing
• Stephanie Parker, 24, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Johnathan Richard Blevins, 45, Berea: failure to appear
July 26
• Hershel Slone, Jr., 57, Lexington: no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Spencer Lamont Perrin, Jr., 34, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Loran Ashley Wilson, 31, Richmond: failure to appear
• David D. Lewis, 43, Hazard: serving parole violation warrant; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear
• Ashley Nicole Montgomery, 34, Manchester: hold for court
• Wendy Goodlett, 50, Lancaster: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Aaron Bowles, 23, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• James Franklin Hawkins, 58, Richmond: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; probation violation (for technical violation)
• Richard D. Foster, 58, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Michael Glorioso, 32, Richmond: receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more
• Jennifer Martin, 44, Berea: leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; speeding, 25mph over limit; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Derek Dale Newby, 35, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment, 1st degree; harassment – physical contact – no injury
