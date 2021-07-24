Madison County Detention Center: July 23, 2021
  • Madelyne Roquemore, 22, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card
  • Deantay Ford, 32, Junction City:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security; careless driving; no operator’s – moped license
  • Ashley Lamb, 34, Louisville:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
  • Nicole Johnson, 39. Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
  • Marvin Terry, 48, Annville:  failure to appear (2 counts)
  • Jonathan Yount, 33, Williamsburg:  failure to appear
  • Amy Johnson, 24, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
  • Michael Bishop, 47, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500
  • Melissa Woods, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession for sale/transfer simulated controlled substance, 1st offense
  • James Harrison, 42, Irvine:  failure to appear
  • Phillip Duff, 47, Berea:  failure to appear
  • Cynthia Farmer, 45, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest
  • Brian Walters, 45, McKee:  failure to wear seat belts (2 counts); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 2nd; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – methamphetamine (2 counts); no registration plates; insufficient head lamps; no operator’s-moped license
  • Voyd Turner, 47, McKee:  probation violation for felony offense)
  • Tammy Holt, 52, Berea:  failure to appear (2 count)
  • Thomas Simmons, Pikeville:  possession of a controlled substance. 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

