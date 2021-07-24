Madison County Detention Center: July 23, 2021

- Madelyne Roquemore, 22, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card
- Deantay Ford, 32, Junction City: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security; careless driving; no operator’s – moped license
- Ashley Lamb, 34, Louisville: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
- Nicole Johnson, 39. Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
- Marvin Terry, 48, Annville: failure to appear (2 counts)
- Jonathan Yount, 33, Williamsburg: failure to appear
- Amy Johnson, 24, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
- Michael Bishop, 47, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500
- Melissa Woods, 42, Richmond: failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession for sale/transfer simulated controlled substance, 1st offense
- James Harrison, 42, Irvine: failure to appear
- Phillip Duff, 47, Berea: failure to appear
- Cynthia Farmer, 45, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest
- Brian Walters, 45, McKee: failure to wear seat belts (2 counts); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 2nd; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – methamphetamine (2 counts); no registration plates; insufficient head lamps; no operator’s-moped license
- Voyd Turner, 47, McKee: probation violation for felony offense)
- Tammy Holt, 52, Berea: failure to appear (2 count)
- Thomas Simmons, Pikeville: possession of a controlled substance. 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
