Madison County Detention Center: July 24, 2021

• Orville Richardson, 38, Richmond: criminal trespass – 1st degree; burglary, 2nd degree; harassment – physical contact – no injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Dwight Barry, 32, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; giving officer false identifying information
• Joshua Newby, 38, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia 0 buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – auto - $500 or more but under $10,000
•Mark Bush, 42, not given: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Tony Pearson, 56, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Brandon Estepp, 37, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Billie Smith, 47, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Samantha McSwain, 32, Amelia: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury
• Michael Davidson, 47, Manchester: failure to appear
• Whitney Williams, 35, Georgetown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card
• Julian Bonner, 31, Louisville: failure to appear
