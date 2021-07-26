Madison County Detention Center: July 24, 2021

• Orville Richardson, 38, Richmond:  criminal trespass – 1st degree; burglary, 2nd degree; harassment – physical contact – no injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Dwight Barry, 32, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; giving officer false identifying information

• Joshua Newby, 38, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia 0 buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – auto - $500 or more but under $10,000

 •Mark Bush, 42, not given:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Tony Pearson, 56, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

• Brandon Estepp, 37, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Billie Smith, 47, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Samantha McSwain, 32, Amelia:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury

• Michael Davidson, 47, Manchester:  failure to appear

• Whitney Williams, 35, Georgetown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card

• Julian Bonner, 31, Louisville:  failure to appear

