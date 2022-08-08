Madison County Detention Center: July 25 - 27, 2022

July 25

• Cody Joe Hamblin, 31, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Chandler Lakes, 24, Berea:  failure to appear

• Danalei K. Stump, 49, Lexington:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Dallas Junior Abshear, 48, Richmond:  serving time

• Robert Hibbard, 39, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Dexter R. Fletcher, 34, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Timothy Dale Huggins, 36, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear (2 counts)

 

July 26

• Timothy Glenn Elam, 50, Mt. Vernon:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Cynthia Kay Puckett, 38, Richmond:  tampering with prisoner monitoring device; escape, 3rd degree; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (3 counts)

• Ashley Lynn Jasper, 35, Mt. Vernon:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Gloria N. Ramirez, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Robert Rucker, 34, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Charles W. Bell, 53, Lexington:  serving bench warrant

• George Anthony Walker, 27, Richmond:  reckless driving; no registration plates; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; fleeing or evading police. 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment -1st degree – police officer; speeding 26 mph or greater over limit

• Dennis O. Ogboo, 55, Lexington:  willful setting fire on land not owned/controlled by self

• Gregory T. Connor, 31, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Chasity R. Murphy, 35, not given:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Ricky Timberlake, 45, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Joyce M. Cahal, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Veronica Ann Witt, 35, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical offense)

• Laura Ann Josiah, 53, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Janet Mayfield, 61, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Frank Spell, 58, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Robert McElroy, 62, Richmond:  failure to or improper signal; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to produce insurance card; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Rymoni Keyshai Hayes, 19, Lexington:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Joenesha Hill, 24, Lexington:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Alona Bradawn Haskins, 18, Lexington:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $1,000 but less than $10,000

 

July 27 

• Michael Wayne Cope, 36, Berea:  burglary, 3rd degree

• Dorothy M. Abner, 20, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Larry Wayne Morrow, 55, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jason Eric Dunn, 41, Richmond:  hold for court

• Vernon Ray Hounshell, 35, Paint Lick:  failure to appear

• Woodie D. Henson, 56, Richmond:  hold for court

• Sherry Lynn Short, 50, Annville:  criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree; theft by deception – include cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Timothy J. Burns, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Jeffery Pratt, 44, Cynthiana:  robbery, 2nd degree

• Deshawn K. Abbot, 35, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jessica Sue Kelley, 30, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Sherri Danielle Winburn, 31, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); possession of a controlled substance – 2nd degree – hallucinogen; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

