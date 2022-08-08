Madison County Detention Center: July 25 - 27, 2022

July 25
• Cody Joe Hamblin, 31, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Chandler Lakes, 24, Berea: failure to appear
• Danalei K. Stump, 49, Lexington: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Dallas Junior Abshear, 48, Richmond: serving time
• Robert Hibbard, 39, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Dexter R. Fletcher, 34, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Timothy Dale Huggins, 36, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear (2 counts)
July 26
• Timothy Glenn Elam, 50, Mt. Vernon: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Cynthia Kay Puckett, 38, Richmond: tampering with prisoner monitoring device; escape, 3rd degree; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (3 counts)
• Ashley Lynn Jasper, 35, Mt. Vernon: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Gloria N. Ramirez, 30, Richmond: failure to appear
• Robert Rucker, 34, Lexington: failure to appear
• Charles W. Bell, 53, Lexington: serving bench warrant
• George Anthony Walker, 27, Richmond: reckless driving; no registration plates; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; fleeing or evading police. 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment -1st degree – police officer; speeding 26 mph or greater over limit
• Dennis O. Ogboo, 55, Lexington: willful setting fire on land not owned/controlled by self
• Gregory T. Connor, 31, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Chasity R. Murphy, 35, not given: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Ricky Timberlake, 45, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Joyce M. Cahal, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Veronica Ann Witt, 35, Richmond: probation violation (for technical offense)
• Laura Ann Josiah, 53, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Janet Mayfield, 61, Richmond: failure to appear
• Frank Spell, 58, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Robert McElroy, 62, Richmond: failure to or improper signal; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to produce insurance card; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Rymoni Keyshai Hayes, 19, Lexington: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Joenesha Hill, 24, Lexington: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Alona Bradawn Haskins, 18, Lexington: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $1,000 but less than $10,000
July 27
• Michael Wayne Cope, 36, Berea: burglary, 3rd degree
• Dorothy M. Abner, 20, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Larry Wayne Morrow, 55, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Jason Eric Dunn, 41, Richmond: hold for court
• Vernon Ray Hounshell, 35, Paint Lick: failure to appear
• Woodie D. Henson, 56, Richmond: hold for court
• Sherry Lynn Short, 50, Annville: criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree; theft by deception – include cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Timothy J. Burns, 46, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Jeffery Pratt, 44, Cynthiana: robbery, 2nd degree
• Deshawn K. Abbot, 35, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jessica Sue Kelley, 30, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Sherri Danielle Winburn, 31, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); possession of a controlled substance – 2nd degree – hallucinogen; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
