Madison County Detention Center: July 25, 2021

• Susan Howard, 33, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08; endangering the welfare of a minor; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 2nd degree
• Hubert Stewart, 40, Winchester: failure to appear
• Taylor Raines, 28, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances); failure to produce an insurance card
• Fabiola Castro Mendez, 36, New Albany, Indiana; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Shane Perkins, 44, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); giving officer false identifying information; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Austin Hungate, 29, Harrodsburg, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Shawn Holt, 33, London: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Julia Davis-Riley, 57, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Rodney Dreaden, 27, Irvine: wanton endangerment – 2nd degree
• Shawn Wilson, 30, Detroit, Michigan: receiving stolen property $10,000 or more
