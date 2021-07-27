Madison County Detention Center: July 26, 2021

• Justino Beciez, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
• Leigh Bell, 32, Winchester: serving time
• Steven Denny, 46, Richmond: serving time
• Zachary Anglin, 20, Frankfort: hold for court
• Tevon Warren, 24, Lexington: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Harry Banks, 43, Lexington: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury
• Adam Anglin, 33, Lexington: serving warrant – for other police agency (2 counts)
• Rondal Morgan, 39, Georgetown: theft by deception – include cold checks $10,000 or more
• Balinda Weathers, 30, Lexington: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Tajh Rice, 21, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jamie Hendershot, 30, Frankfort: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts); engaging in organized crime; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000 receiving stolen property under $10,000; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Joshua Schindler, 30, Hazard: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Ryan Cox, 29, Irvine: serving bench warrant for court; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Ashley McPherson, 36, Waco: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Kevin Biggs, 35, Waco: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
•Kimberly Coomer, 49, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
