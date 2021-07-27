Madison County Detention Center: July 26, 2021

• Justino Beciez, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Leigh Bell, 32, Winchester:  serving time

• Steven Denny, 46, Richmond:  serving time

• Zachary Anglin, 20, Frankfort:  hold for court

• Tevon Warren, 24, Lexington:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Harry Banks, 43, Lexington:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury

• Adam Anglin, 33, Lexington:  serving warrant – for other police agency (2 counts)

• Rondal Morgan, 39, Georgetown:  theft by deception – include cold checks $10,000 or more

• Balinda Weathers, 30, Lexington:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Tajh Rice, 21, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jamie Hendershot, 30, Frankfort:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts); engaging in organized crime; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000 receiving stolen property under $10,000; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Joshua Schindler, 30, Hazard:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Ryan Cox, 29, Irvine:  serving bench warrant for court; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Ashley McPherson, 36, Waco:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Kevin Biggs, 35, Waco:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

•Kimberly Coomer, 49, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

