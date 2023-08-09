Madison County Detention Center: July 27 - 29, 2023

July 27

• Glendon A. Carpenter, 43, Richmond:  kidnapping – minor; rape, 2nd degree (intellectual disability); sexual abuse – 1st degree; execute warrant

• Gerrie Anna Bailey, 31, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

• Daniel Glenn Smith, 42, McKee:  failure to appear

• Michael P. Mivins, 47, Richmond:  operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; reckless driving; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Timothy Martin, 34, Berea:  flagrant nonsupport; failure to appear

• Joseph W. Ramey, 45, Waco:  serving time

• James Stanley Harrison, 67, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Justin Leshore Haywood, 32, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• David Chasse, 34, Waco:  failure to appear

• Blake Donovan Wilson, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

July 28

• Benjamin C. Johnson, 29, Richmond:  fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000; obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 but less than $10,000; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Jeremiah Wilson, 36, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Wendell Compton, 54, Knoxville, Tennessee:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Anna N. Duerson, 31, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Sean McClain, 48, Newport:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Andrew Feltner, 36, Waco:  failure to appear

• Steven L. Denny, 48, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Aaron Michael Smith, 24, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Jonathan Raymond Price, 36, Paris:  failure to appear

• Jeremy Douglas Garland, 39, Corbin:  serving weekends

• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 38, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Kerry M. Thacker, 35, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Desarae D. Thacker, 32, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Johnathan Isaacs, 43, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense0; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

July 29

• Brianna L. Flenner, 19, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)

• Christopher Ellington, 18, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)

• Natalee Elaine Moore, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Donald R. Clemons, 51, Lexington:  serving parole violation warrant

• Jeffery Justice, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Timothy I. Hayes, 30, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Joel Newcomb, 19, Livingston:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; drinking alcoholic beverage in public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Steven McKinney, 29, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified

• Elisha Waldrop, 21, East Liverpool, Ohio:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Patrick Ryan Embry, 33, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,0000

Recommended for you