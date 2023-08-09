Madison County Detention Center: July 27 - 29, 2023

July 27
• Glendon A. Carpenter, 43, Richmond: kidnapping – minor; rape, 2nd degree (intellectual disability); sexual abuse – 1st degree; execute warrant
• Gerrie Anna Bailey, 31, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
• Daniel Glenn Smith, 42, McKee: failure to appear
• Michael P. Mivins, 47, Richmond: operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; reckless driving; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Timothy Martin, 34, Berea: flagrant nonsupport; failure to appear
• Joseph W. Ramey, 45, Waco: serving time
• James Stanley Harrison, 67, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Justin Leshore Haywood, 32, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• David Chasse, 34, Waco: failure to appear
• Blake Donovan Wilson, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
July 28
• Benjamin C. Johnson, 29, Richmond: fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000; obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 but less than $10,000; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Jeremiah Wilson, 36, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Wendell Compton, 54, Knoxville, Tennessee: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Anna N. Duerson, 31, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Sean McClain, 48, Newport: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Andrew Feltner, 36, Waco: failure to appear
• Steven L. Denny, 48, Richmond: serving weekends
• Aaron Michael Smith, 24, Richmond: serving weekends
• Jonathan Raymond Price, 36, Paris: failure to appear
• Jeremy Douglas Garland, 39, Corbin: serving weekends
• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 38, Richmond: serving weekends
• Kerry M. Thacker, 35, Irvine: failure to appear
• Desarae D. Thacker, 32, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Johnathan Isaacs, 43, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense0; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
July 29
• Brianna L. Flenner, 19, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)
• Christopher Ellington, 18, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
• Natalee Elaine Moore, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Donald R. Clemons, 51, Lexington: serving parole violation warrant
• Jeffery Justice, 42, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Timothy I. Hayes, 30, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Joel Newcomb, 19, Livingston: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; drinking alcoholic beverage in public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Steven McKinney, 29, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified
• Elisha Waldrop, 21, East Liverpool, Ohio: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Patrick Ryan Embry, 33, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,0000
