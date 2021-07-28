Madison County Detention Center: July 27, 2021

• Patrick Crawley, 42, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Joshua Noble, 22, Jackson: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
• Jason Blair, 45, Mt. Vernon: non-payment of court costs, fines or fees
• Paul Townsend, 37, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Brandon Greer, 25, Mt. Vernon: assault, 1st degree
• Bobbie Evans, 37, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Jeffrey Nester, 55, Richmond: probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
• Darren Smith, 33, Lexington: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance
• Elizabeth Isaacs, 41, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Shawnta Patterson, 46, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)
• Damon Edens, 45, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Kaylyn Cheeks, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
•Kayla Horn, 33, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts) trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); no operator’s –moped license
• Christopher Anglin, 46, Berea: strangulation, 1st degree
• Caleb Hughes, 21, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
