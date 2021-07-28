Madison County Detention Center: July 27, 2021

• Patrick Crawley, 42, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Joshua Noble, 22, Jackson:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury

• Jason Blair, 45, Mt. Vernon:  non-payment of court costs, fines or fees

• Paul Townsend, 37, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Brandon Greer, 25, Mt. Vernon: assault, 1st degree

• Bobbie Evans, 37, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jeffrey Nester, 55, Richmond:  probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)

• Darren Smith, 33, Lexington:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance

• Elizabeth Isaacs, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Shawnta Patterson, 46, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)

• Damon Edens, 45, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Kaylyn Cheeks, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

•Kayla Horn, 33, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts) trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); no operator’s –moped license

• Christopher Anglin, 46, Berea:  strangulation, 1st degree

• Caleb Hughes, 21, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you