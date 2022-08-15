Madison. County Detention Center: July 28 - July 31, 2022

July 28

• Vernon L. Parker, III, 24, Berea:  receiving stolen property $10,000 or more

• Jacob E. Holt, 33, Liberty:  serving time

• Jason E. Luttrell, 38, Liberty:  serving time

• Justin R. Brewster, 34, Liberty:  serving time

• James Jeffery Toler, 51, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); no operator’s – moped license; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Rodney Parks, 50, Morehead:  violation of condition of release (2 counts)

• William Randall Martin, 57, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense; failure to appear

• Charity L. Grant, 29, Berea:  receiving stolen property, under $10,000

• Christopher Lee Long, 37, Berea:  failure to appear

 

July 29

• Matthew Hany, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Gary Michael Brock, 54, not given:  alcohol intoxication in a public place 3rd or greater offense in 12 months; falsely reporting an incident

• Christopher Epperson, Jr., 26, Irvine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Amber Ann Austing, 36, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear

• Tommy Joe Eaton, 48, Berea:  failure to appear

• Donald Corey Pierce, 31, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Sherman Dwayne Collins, 53, Irvine:  probation violation (for felony offense)

 

July 30

• Mariah K. Garcia, 25, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting

ª Michael Hillegass, 39, Berea:  terroristic threatening, 2nd degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Kenya Lavar Willis, 42, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jesse Lee Lester, 49, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; wanton endangerment, 1st degree

• George Robert Richardson, 57, Berea:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• James K. Miller, 48, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Alberto V. Holazo, 64, Tulsa, Oklahoma:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Joseph W. Thacker, 57, Somerset:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

 

July 31

• Nelson Blake Barnett, 19, Livingston:  speeding, 26 mph or greater over speed limit; reckless driving; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; no operator’s – moped license; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle)

• Lavonne Gandolfo, 58, Berea:  reckless driving; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to appear

• Hannah M. Fields, 19, Richmond:  no tail lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st

• Anthony Michael Alcorn, 30, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Charles Harrison Robar, 33, McKee:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); burglary, 1st degree – forced entry, non-residence; criminal mischief, 1st degree

• Alexis Martina Clark, 23, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Shannon Jon Nolan, 46, Anderson, South Carolina:  disregarding stop sign; failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 0.8 – 1st; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle

• Jaron C. McIntosh, 25, Richmond:  menacing

