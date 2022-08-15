Madison. County Detention Center: July 28 - July 31, 2022

July 28
• Vernon L. Parker, III, 24, Berea: receiving stolen property $10,000 or more
• Jacob E. Holt, 33, Liberty: serving time
• Jason E. Luttrell, 38, Liberty: serving time
• Justin R. Brewster, 34, Liberty: serving time
• James Jeffery Toler, 51, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); no operator’s – moped license; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Rodney Parks, 50, Morehead: violation of condition of release (2 counts)
• William Randall Martin, 57, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense; failure to appear
• Charity L. Grant, 29, Berea: receiving stolen property, under $10,000
• Christopher Lee Long, 37, Berea: failure to appear
July 29
• Matthew Hany, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Gary Michael Brock, 54, not given: alcohol intoxication in a public place 3rd or greater offense in 12 months; falsely reporting an incident
• Christopher Epperson, Jr., 26, Irvine: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Amber Ann Austing, 36, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Tommy Joe Eaton, 48, Berea: failure to appear
• Donald Corey Pierce, 31, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Sherman Dwayne Collins, 53, Irvine: probation violation (for felony offense)
July 30
• Mariah K. Garcia, 25, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting
ª Michael Hillegass, 39, Berea: terroristic threatening, 2nd degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Kenya Lavar Willis, 42, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jesse Lee Lester, 49, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; wanton endangerment, 1st degree
• George Robert Richardson, 57, Berea: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• James K. Miller, 48, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Alberto V. Holazo, 64, Tulsa, Oklahoma: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Joseph W. Thacker, 57, Somerset: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
July 31
• Nelson Blake Barnett, 19, Livingston: speeding, 26 mph or greater over speed limit; reckless driving; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; no operator’s – moped license; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle)
• Lavonne Gandolfo, 58, Berea: reckless driving; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to appear
• Hannah M. Fields, 19, Richmond: no tail lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st
• Anthony Michael Alcorn, 30, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Charles Harrison Robar, 33, McKee: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); burglary, 1st degree – forced entry, non-residence; criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Alexis Martina Clark, 23, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Shannon Jon Nolan, 46, Anderson, South Carolina: disregarding stop sign; failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 0.8 – 1st; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
• Jaron C. McIntosh, 25, Richmond: menacing
