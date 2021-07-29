Madison County Detention Center: July 28, 2021

• Ericka Wisnant, 28, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (greater than 120 D.U., drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Marcus Flowers, 36, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 120 D.U., drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Timothy Carter, 26, Bardstown:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order, escape 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Jessica Cain, 40, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury

• Delora Hurt, 37, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); failure to appear

• Billy Carrier, 32, Berea:  failure to appear

• Paula Carrier, 37, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts); escape 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; no tail lamps, disregarding a stop sign; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (in motor vehicle); receiving stolen property under $10,000; wanton endangerment, 2nd degree – police officer

