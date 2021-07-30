Madison County Detention Center: July 29, 2021

- Billie Carrier, 32, Berea: failure to appear
- Paula Carrier. 37, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts); escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; no tail lamps; disregarding stop sign; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); receiving stolen property under $10,000; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree, police officer
- Jon Southerland, 33, Winchester: failure to appear (2 counts)
- Kelli Parrett: 30, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
- Justin Jones, failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
- Adam Sniff, 35, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
- Albert Smith, 55, Berea: failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense, no registration plates; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (3 counts)
- Robby Sparks, 30, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
- Brandon Richardson, 38, Holiday, Florida: failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; no tail lamps; no operator’s-moped license
- Laytoia Childress 27, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; criminal trespassing -3rd degree
- Allison Young, 21, Mt. Vernon: receiving stolen property $10,000 or more
