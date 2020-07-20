July 3
• Antonio Martinez, 39, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Sean Smith, 37, Berea, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jacob Taylor, 22, Richmond, rear license not illuminated, fleeing or evading police (on foot), criminal mischief, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked license, disregarding stop sign, reckless driving
• John Tonge, 50, Richmond, failure to appear
July 4
• Laura Bailey, 46, Waco, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)
• Tyler Carpenter, 24, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., no tail lamps one headlight, failure to produce insurance card
• Stephen Dean, 31, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Bobbie Hasty, 45 , Berea, criminal trespassing
• William McVay, 29, East Bernstadt, possession of controlled substance (heroin), tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500
• Nicki Nester, 40, Richmond, traffic in controlled substance (methamphetamine, traffic in controlled substance (heroin), traffic in marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Serge Registree, 74, Hollywood, FL, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Jonatham Sutherland, 59, Berea, Terroristic threatening, harassing communications, interfering with communications
• Samuel Whitaker, 25, Richmond, traffic in controlled substance (methamphetamine, traffic in controlled substance (heroin), traffic in marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Fredrick Williams, 38, Richmond, criminal trespassing
• Ronald Wolowicz, 49, traffic in controlled substance (methamphetamine) traffic in controlled substance (heroin), traffic in marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)
July 5
• Dakota Baldwin, 23, Richmond, possession of handgun by convicted felon, fraud use of credit card under $500 within 6 month period
• Jacob Gambill, 36, Manchester, no registration receipts, no registration plates, improper display of registration plates, operating vehicle with expired operators license, failure to wear seatbelts, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.
• Brent Howe, 48, Richmond, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) possession of controlled substance (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Ronald Rice, 53, Richmond, assault
July 6
• Anthony Couch, 44, Vicco, failure to appear
• Jonathan Denton, 38, Lancaster, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Taylor Geiter, 23, Richmond assault
• Carl Ingram, 45, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant, possession controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Stephanie Lewis, 34, Berea, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Harold McIntosh, 57, Waco, theft by unlawful taking or disposition auto under $500, criminal trespassing
• Christopher McLemore, 59, Trotwood, bail jumping, failure to appear, failure to appear-citation for misdemeanor
• Aaron Noland, 27, Tyner, theft by unlawful taking or disposition auto under $500, criminal trespassing
• Steve Peavler, 56, Sneedville, criminal trespassing, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Micah Williams, 20, Berea, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
July 7
• William Easteringling, 30, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct
• Terry James, 58, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Fredrick Williams, 38, Richmond, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening
July 8
• Derrick Brown, 36, Louisville, fugitive from another state (misdemeanor), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Billy Griffieth, 52, Richmond, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, tampering with prisoner monitoring device, escape
• Darrell Lamb, 45, Berea, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Roy McCollum, 48, Richmond, license to be in possession, possession controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Steve Napier, 36, Berea, assault
• Amber Phillips, 25, Mount Vernon, failure to or improper signal, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), reckless driving, instructional permit violations, buy/possess drug paraphernalia
July 9
• Brandon Adams, 21, Lexington, receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Joseph Bullen, 22, Louisville, failure to appear, non-payment of court costs fees or fines
• Joshua Collins, 30, London, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Gina Fulkerson, 42, Richmond, robbery
• Samuel Isaacs, 35, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant, burglary, assault, strangulation, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening
• Christopher Lemaster, 30, Irvine, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., failure to produce insurance card, no tail lamps, no brake lights (passenger vehicles), failure to wear seatbelts
• Melissa Mason, 39, Berea, failure to appear (two counts)
• Michael Mowery, 29, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Mary Pittman, 53, Richmond, Alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Courtney Shaw, 28, Richmond, traffic in controlled substance (heroin), possession controlled substance (methamphetamine, buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Joshua Smither, 24, Pleasureville, failure to appear, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (two counts)
• Sarah Thomas, 20, Richmond, propation violation (for felony offense)
• Timothy Timmerman, 32, Lexington, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Elijah Vaughn, 23, Richmond, serving time
