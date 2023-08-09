Madison County Detention Center: July 30 - August 2, 2023

July 30
• Karena White, 21, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2mnd offense)
• Randall Anglin, 44, Irvine: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Dakota Floyd, 30, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 3rd (aggravated circumstances)
• Stephon L. Baskerville, 25, Richmond: murder – domestic violence; murder; tampering with physical evidence
• Eric Lane, 27, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Monica M. Meza-Chavez, 24, Nicholasville: failure to appear
July 31
•Kyle McAuliffe, 32, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Logan Troy Young, 27, Irvine: failure to appear
• William Allen 32, Waco: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Jerome Thomas Ritter, 38, Lexington: failure to appear
• Deeliah Lynn Weaver, 46, Richmond: failure to appear
• Arturo Perez, 25, Richmond: hold for court
• Thomas Hunt Willmont, 41, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Tristen Bujanos, 23, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Jason Ray Hammonds, 44, McKee: hold for court
• Jamie Bowen, 44, Berea: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Shawn Taulbee, 38, Jeffersonville: failure to appear
• Cynthia Farmer, 47, Richmond: failure to appear; public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Kasey L. Cox, 32, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jaharee Irvin, 18, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or shoplifting
Aug. 1
• Brandon Cooper, 19, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Douglas Parker, Jr., 51, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Jeffery Wayne Farmer, 37, Richmond: hold for court
• Jim Bradley Rhorer, 41, Richmond: hold for court
• Thomas Lamar Jenkins, 35, Lexington: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Rachael Bond, 23, Richmond: hold for court
• Brandon Keith Smith, 39, Lexington: serving bench warrant for court
• Nicholas Trevor Paskovics, 24, Lexington: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Tracy Lynn White, 43, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Bailey R. Cole, 18, Berea: violation of an IPO
• James Myers, 63, Stanton: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st aggravated circumstances); reckless driving
• Haskell Shawn Varney, 51, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)
Aug. 2
• Jordan Estepp, 25, Winchester: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); menacing
• Grant Wade Graham, 41, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Adam Holt, 38, Berea: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (2 counts)
• James Franklin Lear, 48, Richmond: probation violation, for felony offense (4 counts); failure to appear
• Ethaniel Lathery, 20, Waco: failure to appear
• Mariah K. Garcia, 26, Richmond: failure to appear (6 counts)
• Teresa Bellamy, 61, West Memphis, Arkansas: failure to appear
• Rodney Lall, 46, Richmond: no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.