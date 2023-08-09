Madison County Detention Center: July 30 - August 2, 2023

July 30

• Karena White, 21, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2mnd offense)

• Randall Anglin, 44, Irvine:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Dakota Floyd, 30, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 3rd (aggravated circumstances)

• Stephon L. Baskerville, 25, Richmond:  murder – domestic violence; murder; tampering with physical evidence

• Eric Lane, 27, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Monica M. Meza-Chavez, 24, Nicholasville:  failure to appear

July 31

•Kyle McAuliffe, 32, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Logan Troy Young, 27, Irvine:  failure to appear

• William Allen 32, Waco:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jerome Thomas Ritter, 38, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Deeliah Lynn Weaver, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Arturo Perez, 25, Richmond:  hold for court

• Thomas Hunt Willmont, 41, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Tristen Bujanos, 23, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Jason Ray Hammonds, 44, McKee:  hold for court

• Jamie Bowen, 44, Berea:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Shawn Taulbee, 38, Jeffersonville:  failure to appear

• Cynthia Farmer, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear; public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Kasey L. Cox, 32, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jaharee Irvin, 18, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or shoplifting

Aug. 1

• Brandon Cooper, 19, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Douglas Parker, Jr., 51, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Jeffery Wayne Farmer, 37, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jim Bradley Rhorer, 41, Richmond:  hold for court

• Thomas Lamar Jenkins, 35, Lexington:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Rachael Bond, 23, Richmond:  hold for court

• Brandon Keith Smith, 39, Lexington:  serving bench warrant for court

• Nicholas Trevor Paskovics, 24, Lexington:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Tracy Lynn White, 43, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Bailey R. Cole, 18, Berea:  violation of an IPO

• James Myers, 63, Stanton:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st aggravated circumstances); reckless driving

• Haskell Shawn Varney, 51, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)

Aug. 2

• Jordan Estepp, 25, Winchester:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); menacing

• Grant Wade Graham, 41, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Adam Holt, 38, Berea:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (2 counts)

• James Franklin Lear, 48, Richmond:  probation violation, for felony offense (4 counts); failure to appear

• Ethaniel Lathery, 20, Waco:  failure to appear

• Mariah K. Garcia, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear (6 counts)

• Teresa Bellamy, 61, West Memphis, Arkansas:  failure to appear

• Rodney Lall, 46, Richmond:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence 

Recommended for you