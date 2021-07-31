Madison County Detention Center: July 30, 2021

- Melvin Berry, 43, Waynesboro, Virginia: fugitive from another state – warrant required
- Robert Grant, 47, Richmond: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
- Lena Cole-Smith, 30, Berea: probation violation (for technical offense)
- Kourtney Beer, 23, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence
- James McGuire, 57, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; harassment (no physical contact)
- Chr9stoper Madden, 42, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
- Melissa Johnson, 36, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
- Dustin Estes, 26, Nicholasville: probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; serving warrant (for other police agency)
- David Kelly, 34, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); probation violation (for felony offense)
- Matthew Grant, 41, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; receiving stolen property undhriser $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; criminal mischief, 1st degree; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession; careless driving
- Christopher Terrill, 32, Berea: serving parole violation warrant
- Tawanna Isaacs, 27, Berea: serving bench warrant for court
- Nicole Johnson, 39, Richmond: fugitive from another state – warrant required; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
- Ronald Moore, 38, Richmond: trafficking in marijuana (less than 2 oz). second or greater offense; failure to appear
- Larry Morrow, 54, Berea: rear license not illuminated; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure to or improper signal; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to produce insurance card; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
- Barbara Chambers, 20, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- COVID surge prompts new guidelines in Knox County
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for May 29, 2021
- Owsley Co Health Center Covid-19 Vaccines
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
Latest News
- Madison County Detention Center: July 30, 2021
- One-third of Kentucky counties in red zone for COVID
- SEC officially grants membership to Texas and Oklahoma
- Infrastructure improvements taking off at regional airport
- Reflection from August 3, 2007
- Madison County Fair: Saturday, July 31, 2021
- Berea Police Report
- Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Transmission phase loss leads to power outage
- Beverly chosen as city administrator; Sandlin to serve in interim
- Berea Police Report
- Madison County Detention Center Recap: Jne 24 - 27, 2021
- Reminder: Construction projects set to begin on I-75
- Madison County Detention Center: July 25, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: July 27, 2021
- FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEKS ENDING 07/09/21 to 07/16/21
- Miles crowned Miss Madison County
- Madison County Detention Center: July 28, 2021
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.