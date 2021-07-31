Madison County Detention Center: July 30, 2021
  • Melvin Berry, 43, Waynesboro, Virginia:  fugitive from another state – warrant required
  • Robert Grant, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
  • Lena Cole-Smith, 30, Berea:  probation violation (for technical offense)
  • Kourtney Beer, 23, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence
  • James McGuire, 57, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; harassment (no physical contact)
  • Chr9stoper Madden, 42, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)
  • Melissa Johnson, 36, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
  • Dustin Estes, 26, Nicholasville:  probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; serving warrant (for other police agency)
  • David Kelly, 34, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); probation violation (for felony offense)
  • Matthew Grant, 41, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; receiving stolen property undhriser $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; criminal mischief, 1st degree; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession; careless driving
  • Christopher Terrill, 32, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant
  • Tawanna Isaacs, 27, Berea:  serving bench warrant for court
  • Nicole Johnson, 39, Richmond:  fugitive from another state – warrant required; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
  • Ronald Moore, 38, Richmond:  trafficking in marijuana (less than 2 oz). second or greater offense; failure to appear
  • Larry Morrow, 54, Berea: rear license not illuminated; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure to or improper signal; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to produce insurance card; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
  • Barbara Chambers, 20, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

Tags

Recommended for you