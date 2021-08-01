Madison County Detention Center: July 31, 2021

- Melvin Berry, 43, Waynesboro, Virginia: fugitive from another state – warrant required
- Robert Grant, 47, Richmond: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
- Lena Cole-Smith, 30, Berea: probation violation (for technical offense)
- Kourtney Beer, 23, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence
- James McGuire, 57, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; harassment (no physical contact)
- Christopher Madden, 42, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
- Melissa Johnson, 36, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
- Ronald Moore, 38, Richmond: trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz.) 2nd or greater offense; failure to appear
- Larry Morrow, 54, Richmond: rear license not illuminated; operating a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure to or improper signal; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); probation violation for misdemeanor offense
