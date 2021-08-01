Madison County Detention Center: July 31, 2021
  • Melvin Berry, 43, Waynesboro, Virginia:  fugitive from another state – warrant required
  • Robert Grant, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
  • Lena Cole-Smith, 30, Berea:  probation violation (for technical offense)
  • Kourtney Beer, 23, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence
  • James McGuire, 57, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; harassment (no physical contact)
  • Christopher Madden, 42, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)
  • Melissa Johnson, 36, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
  • Ronald Moore, 38, Richmond:  trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz.) 2nd or greater offense; failure to appear
  • Larry Morrow, 54, Richmond:  rear license not illuminated; operating a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure to or improper signal; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); probation violation for misdemeanor offense

