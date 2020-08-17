Berea jail tracker

July 31

• Ashley Allen, 28, Richmond, failure to appear

• Alicia Allen, 30, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Tyler Banks, 23, Irvine, official misconduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place

• Jimmy Buffkin, 50, Waco, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Jamez Chenault, 26, Richmond, failure to appear, improper equipment, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, traffic in controlled substance (> or = 2 GMS methamphetamine)

• Tyler Dennis, 27, Richmond, failure to appear

• Gabriela McLaughlin, 33, Berea, failure to appear

• Cammie Neeley, 27, Berea, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, traffic in controlled substance (> or = 2 GMS methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, assault (police officer or probation officer)

• Patrick Oliver, 47, Belfrey, probation violation (for misdemeanor)

• Jesse Riddell, 51, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Matthew Stamper, 31, Richmond, assault

Aug. 1

• Bradley Ashcraft, 38, Richmond, traffic in controlled substance (heroin), traffic in controlled substance (

• Madison Gregory, 19, Somerset, failure to appear, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor

• Ruby Harvey, 29, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Michael Manns, 24, Mount Sterling, wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol

• Vivian Robinson, 33, Richmond, traffic in controlled substance (heroin), traffic in marijuana, traffic in controlled substance (drug unspecified), buy/possess drug paraphernalia

• Jerry Sanders, 53, Berea, alcohol intoxication in a public place

• Robert Stewart, 38, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting $500 or more but under $10,000, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)

• Jared Tyson, 35, Lexington, no registration receipt, no registration plates, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Aug. 2

• Harold Burns, 42, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disposition auto $500 or more but under $10,000

• Kelly Combs, 35, Richmond, assault, buy/possess drug paraphernalia

• Ronel Cornelison, 43, Richmond, reckless driving, assault (police officer or probation officer), criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol

• Colten Gowins, 25, Richmond, assault, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

• Robin Isaacs, 45, Berea, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

• Steven Moore, 26, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant

• Jeremy Woods, 38, Richmond, assault

Aug. 3

• Crystal Ashcraft, 40, Richmond, failure to appear

• Martin Carroll, 35, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Christopher Dowell, 32, Newport, failure to appear

• Megan Maerean, 30, Uniontown OH, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, criminal mischief (two counts), endangering the welfare of a minor, wanton endangerment, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear

• Patricia Mays, 50, Berea, failure to appear

• Ronnie Mullins, 41, Richmond, criminal trespassing

• Gregory Powell, 52, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)

• Bryan Rice, 55, Richmond, entry on a land to shoot/hung/fish/trap without consent

• Robert Short, 32, Berea, serving parole violation warrant

• Shannon Tuggle, 33, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place

• Jonathan Witt, 35, Richmond, probation violation

Aug. 4

• Scotty Childers, 49, Somerset, possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)

• Randall French, 54, Berea, serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Brad Helton, 32, Berea, use of a minor (U/18) in a sexual performance

• Joshua Hensley, 30, Berea, possess/view matter portraying sexual performance by a minor

• Telena Holt, 46, Somerset, possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)

• Spencer Hoskins, 29, Pineville, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), criminal trespassing

• Levi Johnson, 23, Jackson, probation violation (for felony offense)

• David Kelly, 33, Richmond, failure to appear (two counts), possession of marijuana, traffic in controlled substance (

• Tonya Lunsford, 30, Orlando, failure to appear

• Aaron Noland, 27, Tyner, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500, criminal trespassing

• Stephen Pulsford, 61, Berea, distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by minor

• Clayborne Richardson, 58, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct

• Ernest Wagers, 50, Richmond, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence

• Shane Warner, 25, Berea, failure to appear (two counts), promoting contraband

• Leeann White, 41, Richmond, failure to appear

Aug. 5

• Anthony Mason, 53, Mount Vernon, failure to appear (three counts)

• Jenny Rogg, 33, Bellevue, manslaughter, traffic in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

Aug. 6

• Dorothy Agee, 45, Richmond, possession of controlled substance (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)

• Mark Fricks, 62. Kenton TN, fugitive from another state (warrant required)

• Bobbie Hasty, 45, Berea, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, criminal littering

• George Jones, 24, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense) (two counts)

• Stephanie Lewis, 34, Berea, serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Ronnie Lewis, 59, Berea, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), contempt of court libel slander resistance to order

• Misty McHone, 40, Mount Vernon, failure to appear

• Carl Miles, 31, burglary

• Angela Peel, 24, Richmond, failure to appear

• Heather Phillips, 33, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Eric Powell, 41, Berea, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified) (two counts), theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 or more but under $10,000, criminal mischief

• Amanda Wilson, 40, Annville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, no registration receipts, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card

