July 31
• Ashley Allen, 28, Richmond, failure to appear
• Alicia Allen, 30, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Tyler Banks, 23, Irvine, official misconduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Jimmy Buffkin, 50, Waco, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Jamez Chenault, 26, Richmond, failure to appear, improper equipment, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, traffic in controlled substance (> or = 2 GMS methamphetamine)
• Tyler Dennis, 27, Richmond, failure to appear
• Gabriela McLaughlin, 33, Berea, failure to appear
• Cammie Neeley, 27, Berea, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, traffic in controlled substance (> or = 2 GMS methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, assault (police officer or probation officer)
• Patrick Oliver, 47, Belfrey, probation violation (for misdemeanor)
• Jesse Riddell, 51, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Matthew Stamper, 31, Richmond, assault
Aug. 1
• Bradley Ashcraft, 38, Richmond, traffic in controlled substance (heroin), traffic in controlled substance (
• Madison Gregory, 19, Somerset, failure to appear, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor
• Ruby Harvey, 29, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Michael Manns, 24, Mount Sterling, wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol
• Vivian Robinson, 33, Richmond, traffic in controlled substance (heroin), traffic in marijuana, traffic in controlled substance (drug unspecified), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Jerry Sanders, 53, Berea, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Robert Stewart, 38, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting $500 or more but under $10,000, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)
• Jared Tyson, 35, Lexington, no registration receipt, no registration plates, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Aug. 2
• Harold Burns, 42, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disposition auto $500 or more but under $10,000
• Kelly Combs, 35, Richmond, assault, buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Ronel Cornelison, 43, Richmond, reckless driving, assault (police officer or probation officer), criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol
• Colten Gowins, 25, Richmond, assault, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Robin Isaacs, 45, Berea, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Steven Moore, 26, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant
• Jeremy Woods, 38, Richmond, assault
Aug. 3
• Crystal Ashcraft, 40, Richmond, failure to appear
• Martin Carroll, 35, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Christopher Dowell, 32, Newport, failure to appear
• Megan Maerean, 30, Uniontown OH, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, criminal mischief (two counts), endangering the welfare of a minor, wanton endangerment, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear
• Patricia Mays, 50, Berea, failure to appear
• Ronnie Mullins, 41, Richmond, criminal trespassing
• Gregory Powell, 52, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Bryan Rice, 55, Richmond, entry on a land to shoot/hung/fish/trap without consent
• Robert Short, 32, Berea, serving parole violation warrant
• Shannon Tuggle, 33, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Jonathan Witt, 35, Richmond, probation violation
Aug. 4
• Scotty Childers, 49, Somerset, possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Randall French, 54, Berea, serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Brad Helton, 32, Berea, use of a minor (U/18) in a sexual performance
• Joshua Hensley, 30, Berea, possess/view matter portraying sexual performance by a minor
• Telena Holt, 46, Somerset, possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Spencer Hoskins, 29, Pineville, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), criminal trespassing
• Levi Johnson, 23, Jackson, probation violation (for felony offense)
• David Kelly, 33, Richmond, failure to appear (two counts), possession of marijuana, traffic in controlled substance (
• Tonya Lunsford, 30, Orlando, failure to appear
• Aaron Noland, 27, Tyner, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500, criminal trespassing
• Stephen Pulsford, 61, Berea, distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by minor
• Clayborne Richardson, 58, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct
• Ernest Wagers, 50, Richmond, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence
• Shane Warner, 25, Berea, failure to appear (two counts), promoting contraband
• Leeann White, 41, Richmond, failure to appear
Aug. 5
• Anthony Mason, 53, Mount Vernon, failure to appear (three counts)
• Jenny Rogg, 33, Bellevue, manslaughter, traffic in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)
Aug. 6
• Dorothy Agee, 45, Richmond, possession of controlled substance (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)
• Mark Fricks, 62. Kenton TN, fugitive from another state (warrant required)
• Bobbie Hasty, 45, Berea, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, criminal littering
• George Jones, 24, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense) (two counts)
• Stephanie Lewis, 34, Berea, serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Ronnie Lewis, 59, Berea, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), contempt of court libel slander resistance to order
• Misty McHone, 40, Mount Vernon, failure to appear
• Carl Miles, 31, burglary
• Angela Peel, 24, Richmond, failure to appear
• Heather Phillips, 33, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Eric Powell, 41, Berea, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified) (two counts), theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 or more but under $10,000, criminal mischief
• Amanda Wilson, 40, Annville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, no registration receipts, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card
