Madison County Detention Center: July 5, 2021

• Cipriano Reyes, assault, 4th degree – domestic violence- minor injury; strangulation, 2nd degree

•  Christopher Witt, 33, Richmond:  public intoxication in a public place – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Samantha Thacker, 38, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting – under $500; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Teresa Poynter, 31, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Ashley Evans, 33, Crab Orchard:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Earl Eades, 33, Springfield:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

