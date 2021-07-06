Madison County Detention Center: July 5, 2021

• Cipriano Reyes, assault, 4th degree – domestic violence- minor injury; strangulation, 2nd degree
• Christopher Witt, 33, Richmond: public intoxication in a public place – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Samantha Thacker, 38, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting – under $500; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Teresa Poynter, 31, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Ashley Evans, 33, Crab Orchard: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Earl Eades, 33, Springfield: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.