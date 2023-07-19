Madison County Detention Center: July 6 - 8, 2023

July 6

• Kayla Franklin, 22, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Nathan Wayne Hayslip, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jerry Lee Prater, Jr., 26, Mt. Sterling:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jackie P. Johnson, 38, Sandgap:  probation violation, for felony offense

• Charles Johnson, 27, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm); illegal possession of a legend drug; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); menacing; possession of a defaced firearm.

• Randall C. Hall, 37, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Sheyenne M. Hurt, 22, Hustonville:  serving time

• Jesse J. Collett, 19, Richmond:  serving time

• Cammie Calder, 31, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Joshua Meade, 42, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; endangering the welfare of a minor; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Bobbi L. Evans, 39, Richmond:  serving time

• Angela Charlotte Isaacs, 48, Berea:  failure to appear

• Tiffany Nicole Beaty, 27, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Heather Reshea Spencer, 36, Richmond:  no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; possession of marijuana; endangering the welfare of a minor; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st

• Brandi Lynn Hendricks, 33, Waco:  failure to appear

July 7

• Sherry Horn, 55, Richmond:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Brittney Jo Cope, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine)

• Logan Troy Young, 27, Burlington:  failure to appear

• Handy Mullumba, 24, Lexington:  burglary, 2nd degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Kayla S. Bunch, 33, Richmond:  probation violation, for misdemeanor offense; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Devan Harley Roard, 25, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Jacob Banks, 25, Jackson:  hold for court

• Mark Allen Hoskins, 35, Pineville:  failure to appear

• Elizabeth Deshah Rothwell, 39, Richmond:  sexual abuse, 1st degree

• Elijah R. Ratliff, 27, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Richard AJ Johnson, 29, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Gage A. Jayne, 22, Richmond:  serving time

• Tara Danielle Garner, 37, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Bryan Keith Beagle, 38, Richmond:  serving weekends

 • Steven L. Denny, 48, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Michael Allen Taylor, 49, Richmond: failure to appear

• Jeremy Douglas Garland, 39, Corbin:  serving time

• Jennifer Harris, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 38, Richmond: serving weekends

• Crystal Hatton, 40, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Kristina Bautista-Sierra, 42, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

July 8

• Rodney Lee Horn, 53, Richmond:  no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; improper display of registration plates; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on suspended operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear

• Christian Knuckles, 21, Berea:  hold for court

• Bobby Gene Saylor, 33, Berea:  hold for court

• William Allen, 32, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Christina A. Denny, 57, Richmond:  failure to appear; probation violation for felony offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (less than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Morgan Tyler Dyer, 27, Waco:  failure to or improper signal; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-3rd disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• William Tyler Gay, 29, McKee:  failure to appear

• Gabrielle Caldwell, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Darryl Jones, 58, Berea:  operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; no operator’s – moped license

• Timothy Alexander Wade, 22, not given:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Michael David Wright, 53, Richmond:  driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense

• Eugene Shanks, 70, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Blake A. Dawson, 37, Alexandria:  failure to appear

• Rita Gail Richmond, 62, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Russell Richmond, 67, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• James Ray Willis, 33, Richmond:  public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

