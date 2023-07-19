Madison County Detention Center: July 6 - 8, 2023

July 6
• Kayla Franklin, 22, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Nathan Wayne Hayslip, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jerry Lee Prater, Jr., 26, Mt. Sterling: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jackie P. Johnson, 38, Sandgap: probation violation, for felony offense
• Charles Johnson, 27, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm); illegal possession of a legend drug; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); menacing; possession of a defaced firearm.
• Randall C. Hall, 37, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Sheyenne M. Hurt, 22, Hustonville: serving time
• Jesse J. Collett, 19, Richmond: serving time
• Cammie Calder, 31, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Joshua Meade, 42, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; endangering the welfare of a minor; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Bobbi L. Evans, 39, Richmond: serving time
• Angela Charlotte Isaacs, 48, Berea: failure to appear
• Tiffany Nicole Beaty, 27, Richmond: failure to appear
• Heather Reshea Spencer, 36, Richmond: no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; possession of marijuana; endangering the welfare of a minor; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st
• Brandi Lynn Hendricks, 33, Waco: failure to appear
July 7
• Sherry Horn, 55, Richmond: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Brittney Jo Cope, 34, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine)
• Logan Troy Young, 27, Burlington: failure to appear
• Handy Mullumba, 24, Lexington: burglary, 2nd degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Kayla S. Bunch, 33, Richmond: probation violation, for misdemeanor offense; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Devan Harley Roard, 25, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Jacob Banks, 25, Jackson: hold for court
• Mark Allen Hoskins, 35, Pineville: failure to appear
• Elizabeth Deshah Rothwell, 39, Richmond: sexual abuse, 1st degree
• Elijah R. Ratliff, 27, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Richard AJ Johnson, 29, Richmond: serving weekends
• Gage A. Jayne, 22, Richmond: serving time
• Tara Danielle Garner, 37, Richmond: serving weekends
• Bryan Keith Beagle, 38, Richmond: serving weekends
• Steven L. Denny, 48, Richmond: serving weekends
• Michael Allen Taylor, 49, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jeremy Douglas Garland, 39, Corbin: serving time
• Jennifer Harris, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 38, Richmond: serving weekends
• Crystal Hatton, 40, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Kristina Bautista-Sierra, 42, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
July 8
• Rodney Lee Horn, 53, Richmond: no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; improper display of registration plates; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on suspended operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Christian Knuckles, 21, Berea: hold for court
• Bobby Gene Saylor, 33, Berea: hold for court
• William Allen, 32, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Christina A. Denny, 57, Richmond: failure to appear; probation violation for felony offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (less than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Morgan Tyler Dyer, 27, Waco: failure to or improper signal; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-3rd disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• William Tyler Gay, 29, McKee: failure to appear
• Gabrielle Caldwell, 34, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Darryl Jones, 58, Berea: operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; no operator’s – moped license
• Timothy Alexander Wade, 22, not given: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Michael David Wright, 53, Richmond: driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense
• Eugene Shanks, 70, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Blake A. Dawson, 37, Alexandria: failure to appear
• Rita Gail Richmond, 62, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Russell Richmond, 67, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• James Ray Willis, 33, Richmond: public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
