Madison County Detention Center: July 6, 2021

• Marty Johns, 36, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Adam Harrison, 28, Richmond: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Jody Boyken, 51, Stanford: failure to appear
• Rachel Velena, 24, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury
• Kenneth Willis, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• James Slagle, 48, Richmond: theft of services; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Joel Mendoza, 42, Richmond: failure to appear - citation for misdemeanor
• Herbert Bailey, 28, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – minor injury; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury
• Justin Smith, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Tatarekova Jones, 22, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.