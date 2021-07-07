Madison County Detention Center: July 6, 2021

• Marty Johns, 36, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Adam Harrison, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Jody Boyken, 51, Stanford:  failure to appear

• Rachel Velena, 24, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury

• Kenneth Willis, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• James Slagle, 48, Richmond:  theft of services; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Joel Mendoza, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear - citation for misdemeanor

• Herbert Bailey, 28, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – minor injury; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury

• Justin Smith, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Tatarekova Jones, 22, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you