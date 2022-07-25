Madison County Detention Center: July 7 - 9, 2022

July 7
• William Stiltner, 41, Richmond: no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle/motorcycle function without ignition interlock device; driving on a DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; rear license not illuminated; failure to appear
• Halona Wynn, 48, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Christian Hollan, 20, Richmond: fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal mischief – 2nd degree; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; resisting arrest; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (2 counts); assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; stalking – 1st degree; strangulation – 1st degree; kidnapping – adult; assault, 1st degree – domestic violence; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); theft by. Unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000
• Jacob T. Cain, 23, Berea: resisting arrest; failure to appear
• Heather Nicole Masters, 42, Berea: disorderly conduct – 2nd degree
• Amy Trent, 43, Berea: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Randall Lee Neal, 47, Berea: no registration plates; failure of non-owner/operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear
• Jeffery Brooks Ingram, 41, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Remington Kade Perkins, 21, Gray: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
July 8
• Dominic Adams, 20, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Cynthia Kay Puckett, 38, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts); receiving stolen property, $500 but less than $1,000; receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000; contempt of court by witness, juror/officer
• Michelle Nicoloe Wilson, 48, Berea: serving bench warrant for court
• Kimberly J. Cowan, 43, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Roderick Smith, 39, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear; escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device
• Misty Lynn Daniel, 29, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Itongwa Joseph, 24, Lexington: failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Jamie D. Parms - Hoevenaar, 34, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation); serving parole violation warrant
• William Howard, 40, Berea: criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Hector Orlando, 45, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; no operator’s – moped license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
• Ricara J. Kimble, 42, Berea: failure to appear
• Joe Lee Sanchez, 52, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Marcus A. Abner, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• Aaron Rodney Gould, 38, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense) – 2 counts; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
July 9
• Danny Williams, 43, Richmond: failure to comply with sex offender registration (1st offense)
• Gilbert C. Blades, 37, Richmond: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Stewart Edward Williams, II, 40, Lexington: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Charles Lester Julian, 41, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Deborah Jane McLaughlin, 49, Berea: disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense
• Garret L. Ford, 21, Saltillo, Texas: failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, security – 1st; possession of marijuana
• Brian Lawton Townsend, 36, Smyrna, Tennessee; speeding, 23 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Charley Q. Hensley, 50, Waco: bail jumping – 1st degree; failure to appear
• Joseph D. Shephard, 26, Richmond: strangulation – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Cory Jones, 25, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• James D. Fritz, 47, Perryville: disorderly conduct – 2nd degree
• Deborah Anderson, 54, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Mark A. Lamb, 44, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• James N. Dobkins, 46, Richmond: failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security -1st offense; no registration receipt
• John Beattie Williams, 37, Berea: failure to or improper signal; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Bobbi Sturgill, 26, Berea: failure to appear
• Julia Childers, 46, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• James Gregory McKinney, 46, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
