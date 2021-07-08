Madison County Detention Center: July 7, 2021

• Marty Johns, 36, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Adam Harrison, 28, Richmond: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Jody Boyken, 51, Stanford: failure to appear
• Rachel Velena, 24, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury
• Kenneth Willis, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• James Slagle, 48, Richmond: theft of services; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Joel Mendoza, 42, Richmond: failure to appear - citation for misdemeanor
• Herbert Bailey, 28, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – minor injury; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury
• Justin Smith, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Tatarekova Jones, 22, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Christopher Tindall, 23, Louisville: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Glenn Cox, 44, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Davan Smith, 42, London: probation violation – for felony offense
• David Dunaway, 45, Beattyville: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; serving parole violation warrant
• James Spencer, 41,Waco: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor; fraudulent use of a credit card $500 but less than $10,000; theft-receipt of stolen credit/debit card
• Shawn Holt, 33, London: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 or more but less than $10,000
• Cameron Murray, 32, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Charles Carroll, 56, Richmond: no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; driving on a DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; menacing; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Christopher Stewart, 34, Orlando: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
•Christie Reed, 44, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
