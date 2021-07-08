Madison County Detention Center: July 7, 2021

• Marty Johns, 36, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Adam Harrison, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Jody Boyken, 51, Stanford:  failure to appear

• Rachel Velena, 24, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury

• Kenneth Willis, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• James Slagle, 48, Richmond:  theft of services; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Joel Mendoza, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear - citation for misdemeanor

• Herbert Bailey, 28, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – minor injury; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury

• Justin Smith, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Tatarekova Jones, 22, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Christopher Tindall, 23, Louisville:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Glenn Cox, 44, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Davan Smith, 42, London:  probation violation – for felony offense

• David Dunaway, 45, Beattyville:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; serving parole violation warrant

• James Spencer, 41,Waco:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor; fraudulent use of a credit card $500 but less than $10,000; theft-receipt of stolen credit/debit card

• Shawn Holt, 33, London:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 or more but less than $10,000

• Cameron Murray, 32, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Charles Carroll, 56, Richmond:  no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; driving on a DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; menacing; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Christopher Stewart, 34, Orlando:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

•Christie Reed, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

