Madison County Detention Center: July 8, 2021

• Jeremy Gadd, 31, Mt. Vernon:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Melissa Malicote, 51, Richmond:  burglary, 2nd degree, possession of burglary tools

• Elizabeth Wiseman, 51, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of an open alcohol container in motor vehicle prohibited

• Holly Reed, 43, Richmond: failure to appear

• Thomas McDowell, 19, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – child abuse

• Micah Williams, 21, Berea:  failure to appear

• William Holt, 34, Berea:  assault, 4th degree – minor injury

• Martin Elmore, 53, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury

• Charles Williams, 54, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition - $500 or more but less than $10,000, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Austin Oliver, 26, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Stephen Causey, 56, Berea:  assault, 4th degree – minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree

