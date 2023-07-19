Madison County Detention Center: July 9 - 12, 2023

July 9

• Shyanna G. Harris, 23, Raven:  alcohol in intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• John Joseph Walsh, 22, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (LSD)

• Justice Lamar Gardner, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Harold W. Edwards, 52, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Gregory T. Conner, 32, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); resisting arrest; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; menacing

July 10

• Jerry Starling, 55, Richmond:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense’ operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle with expired operator’s license

• Sarah R. Mays, 31, Williamstown:  public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jason A. Satterfield, 30, Williamstown:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Brittany P. Carroll, 29, Winchester:  public intoxication – controlled substance (exclude alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Felicia F. Campbell, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Billy A. Carter, 52, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Darrell Louis Nester, 56, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Donnie Moberly, Jr., 53, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Katrina Susan Johnson, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Darrell S. Smith, 52, London:  failure to appear; no operator’s – moped license; public intoxication -controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree

July 11

• Dwayne Roaden, 62, Somerset:  speeding, 26 mph or greater over limit; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, 1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Savannah Northern, 25, not given:  hold for court

• Amy Melissa Sebastian, 47, not given:  hold for court

• Danyelle A. Richardson, 33, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jim Freeman, 47, not given:  hold for court

• John Wayne Medley, 47, not given:  hold for court

• Jessie W. Wagers, 30, not given:  hold for court

• Leslie Dawn Vanwinkle, 49, not given:  hold for court

• Isaiah Harvey, 25, not given:  serving parole violation warrant

• Kristy Lynch, 41, Richmond:  no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense:  theft of motor vehicle registration plate

• James R. Harrison, 44, Irvine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Kyle W. Garrett, 39, Somerset:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Stephen Elliot Rose, 36, Waco:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; failure to appear

July 12

• Gregory Alan Bordelon, 45, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Leandrea Lynn Perkins, 39, Sharpsburg:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); failure to appear

• Meca M. Harvey, 40, Richmond:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Gavin Broaddus, 21, Richmond:  serving time

• Phillip Kevin Watson, 40, Richmond:  hold for court

• Shauna Michelle Steger, 37, Richmond:  hold for court

• Harold Ray Craft, 53, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Chad R. Phillips, 25, Berea: failure to appear

• Paul Edward Felty, 36, Mt. Vernon:  hold for court

• Hunter Nicholas Terrill, 23, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jessica Renee Dargavell, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

