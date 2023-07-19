Madison County Detention Center: July 9 - 12, 2023

July 9
• Shyanna G. Harris, 23, Raven: alcohol in intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• John Joseph Walsh, 22, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (LSD)
• Justice Lamar Gardner, 26, Richmond: failure to appear
• Harold W. Edwards, 52, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Gregory T. Conner, 32, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); resisting arrest; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; menacing
July 10
• Jerry Starling, 55, Richmond: no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense’ operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle with expired operator’s license
• Sarah R. Mays, 31, Williamstown: public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jason A. Satterfield, 30, Williamstown: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Brittany P. Carroll, 29, Winchester: public intoxication – controlled substance (exclude alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Felicia F. Campbell, 40, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Billy A. Carter, 52, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Darrell Louis Nester, 56, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Donnie Moberly, Jr., 53, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Katrina Susan Johnson, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Darrell S. Smith, 52, London: failure to appear; no operator’s – moped license; public intoxication -controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree
July 11
• Dwayne Roaden, 62, Somerset: speeding, 26 mph or greater over limit; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, 1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Savannah Northern, 25, not given: hold for court
• Amy Melissa Sebastian, 47, not given: hold for court
• Danyelle A. Richardson, 33, Richmond: hold for court
• Jim Freeman, 47, not given: hold for court
• John Wayne Medley, 47, not given: hold for court
• Jessie W. Wagers, 30, not given: hold for court
• Leslie Dawn Vanwinkle, 49, not given: hold for court
• Isaiah Harvey, 25, not given: serving parole violation warrant
• Kristy Lynch, 41, Richmond: no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense: theft of motor vehicle registration plate
• James R. Harrison, 44, Irvine: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Kyle W. Garrett, 39, Somerset: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Stephen Elliot Rose, 36, Waco: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; failure to appear
July 12
• Gregory Alan Bordelon, 45, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Leandrea Lynn Perkins, 39, Sharpsburg: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); failure to appear
• Meca M. Harvey, 40, Richmond: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Gavin Broaddus, 21, Richmond: serving time
• Phillip Kevin Watson, 40, Richmond: hold for court
• Shauna Michelle Steger, 37, Richmond: hold for court
• Harold Ray Craft, 53, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Chad R. Phillips, 25, Berea: failure to appear
• Paul Edward Felty, 36, Mt. Vernon: hold for court
• Hunter Nicholas Terrill, 23, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jessica Renee Dargavell, 36, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
