Madison County Detention Center June 1 - 4, 2022

June 1

 

• Bobbie Clark, 42, Berea:  failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Jackie L. Fryer, 48, Berea: failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Gene Arnold Rhodus, 59, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense

• Eric J. Smith, 29, Cincinnati, Ohio:  probation violation (for technical offense)

• Harold Hatfield, 45, Tazwell, Tennessee:  escape, 2nd degree

• David Ray Pearson, 31, Berea:  hold for court

• Ricky Joel Cunliffe, 37, Berea:  hold for court

• Michelle Lee Damrell, 54, Mt. Vernon:  non-payment of court, fees, or fine

• James W. Kesinger, 49, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); failure to appear

• Tabaitha Schatz, 46, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

 

June 2

 

• Joseph Allen Reed, 33, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Alexxis Shively, 25, Lebanon:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence). Minor injury

• Justin Robert Schmidt, 22, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1t; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; criminal mischief – 1st degree

• Sheri Thornberry, 57, Winchester:  

• Richard Cox, 55, Richmond:  serving bench warrant “OBS” (2 counts)

• Angel Gooch, 41, Irvine:  probation violation (for technical offense

• Jessie W. Wagers, 29, Berea:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; failure to appear

• Jerry Lee Gray 59, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Shalynn M. Bruck, 28, Nicholasville:  trafficking in controlled substance, 1ast offense; failure to or improper signal; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree

• Chris Anthony Hasty, 46, Mt. Vernon: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Jessica Chasteen-Robinson, 40, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; owner to notify 

clerk of residence or name change

• Amanda Jo Burns, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

 

June 3

 

• Ricky Lewis Wilson, 59, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Paige Abrams, 25, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Earl Ray Jones, Jr., 54, Richmond:  operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Justin Banks, 35, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana

• Marlon Benson, 58, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense – heroin; drug paraphernalia – buy/possession; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts

• James William Grimes, 53, Lancaster:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Leah Nickell, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

ª Timothy Gibbons, 50, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury’ disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Tommy R. Edington, 40, Richmond:  murder – domestic violence; burglary, 1st degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; contempt of court – libel/slander, resistance to order; escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device

• John Lazzaro, 59, Paint Lick:  serving weekends

• James Gregory McKinney, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

Dillard Craig Norman, 40, Berea:  failure to appear

 

June 4

 

• Gary W. Bailey, 47, Richmond:  non-payment of court, costs, fees or fines

• Nathan Fritts, 26, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Timothy D. Williams, 32, Irvine:  failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Robert Wayne Short, 34, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• William A. Martin, 34, Richmond:  disregarding stop sign; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Armand L. Snellings, 41, Louisville:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; menacing

• Adam Lee Anglin, 34, Lexington:  failure to appear

• William Boyd Nelson, 55, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd 

offense)

• Colton N. Cochran, 20, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Timothy Dale Huggins, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Brandon Lee Walters, 28, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1wst; no registration plates; no registration receipt; instructional permit violation’ possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess 

• Brady J. Fannin, 23, Salyersville:  driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Eric Garcia, 41, Lexington:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Herman V. Isaacs, 52, McKee:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; endangering the welfare of a minor

• Jennifer Harris, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Kenneth Harris, Jr., 55, Richmond:  failure to appear; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security -1st offense; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance – buy/possess

• William Deon Hill, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (3 counts); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); fleeing or evading police, n2nd degree (on foot); receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000

