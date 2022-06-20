Madison County Detention Center June 1 - 4, 2022

June 1
• Bobbie Clark, 42, Berea: failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jackie L. Fryer, 48, Berea: failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Gene Arnold Rhodus, 59, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense
• Eric J. Smith, 29, Cincinnati, Ohio: probation violation (for technical offense)
• Harold Hatfield, 45, Tazwell, Tennessee: escape, 2nd degree
• David Ray Pearson, 31, Berea: hold for court
• Ricky Joel Cunliffe, 37, Berea: hold for court
• Michelle Lee Damrell, 54, Mt. Vernon: non-payment of court, fees, or fine
• James W. Kesinger, 49, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); failure to appear
• Tabaitha Schatz, 46, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
June 2
• Joseph Allen Reed, 33, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Alexxis Shively, 25, Lebanon: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence). Minor injury
• Justin Robert Schmidt, 22, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1t; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; criminal mischief – 1st degree
• Sheri Thornberry, 57, Winchester:
• Richard Cox, 55, Richmond: serving bench warrant “OBS” (2 counts)
• Angel Gooch, 41, Irvine: probation violation (for technical offense
• Jessie W. Wagers, 29, Berea: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; failure to appear
• Jerry Lee Gray 59, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Shalynn M. Bruck, 28, Nicholasville: trafficking in controlled substance, 1ast offense; failure to or improper signal; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree
• Chris Anthony Hasty, 46, Mt. Vernon: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Jessica Chasteen-Robinson, 40, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; owner to notify
clerk of residence or name change
• Amanda Jo Burns, 39, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
June 3
• Ricky Lewis Wilson, 59, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Paige Abrams, 25, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Earl Ray Jones, Jr., 54, Richmond: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Justin Banks, 35, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana
• Marlon Benson, 58, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense – heroin; drug paraphernalia – buy/possession; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts
• James William Grimes, 53, Lancaster: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Leah Nickell, 25, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
ª Timothy Gibbons, 50, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury’ disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Tommy R. Edington, 40, Richmond: murder – domestic violence; burglary, 1st degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; contempt of court – libel/slander, resistance to order; escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device
• John Lazzaro, 59, Paint Lick: serving weekends
• James Gregory McKinney, 45, Richmond: failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
Dillard Craig Norman, 40, Berea: failure to appear
June 4
• Gary W. Bailey, 47, Richmond: non-payment of court, costs, fees or fines
• Nathan Fritts, 26, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Timothy D. Williams, 32, Irvine: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Robert Wayne Short, 34, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• William A. Martin, 34, Richmond: disregarding stop sign; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Armand L. Snellings, 41, Louisville: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; menacing
• Adam Lee Anglin, 34, Lexington: failure to appear
• William Boyd Nelson, 55, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd
offense)
• Colton N. Cochran, 20, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Timothy Dale Huggins, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Brandon Lee Walters, 28, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1wst; no registration plates; no registration receipt; instructional permit violation’ possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Brady J. Fannin, 23, Salyersville: driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Eric Garcia, 41, Lexington: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Herman V. Isaacs, 52, McKee: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; endangering the welfare of a minor
• Jennifer Harris, 47, Richmond: failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Kenneth Harris, Jr., 55, Richmond: failure to appear; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security -1st offense; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance – buy/possess
• William Deon Hill, 45, Richmond: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (3 counts); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); fleeing or evading police, n2nd degree (on foot); receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.