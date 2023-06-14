Madison County Detention Center: June 1 - 4, 2023

June 1

• Kadrion Santiago, 20, Berea:  unlawful possession of a weapon on school property

• Brett Davidson, 28, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jessica Marie Maurice, 35, Berea:  failure to appear

• Taylor Ray McElveen, 23, West Columbia, Texas:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Miranda Michelle Wiseman, 30, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st

• Robert J. Miura, 50, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

June 2

• Maria Francisco, 55, Richmond:  criminal mischief – 1st degree

• Katelen Smith, 29, Versailles:  failure to appear

• Lakrisha Roseanne Voils, 27, Richmond:  fraudulent use of a credit card, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Earl Wesley Daniels, 56, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Marvin Scott Barron, 34, Crab Orchard:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; criminal trespassing/domestic violence shelter; stalking, 1st degree

• Frank Ramos, 66, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Brent Lee Still, 42, Richmond:  incest – forcible compulsion/incompetent of consent or under 18 years of age; rape, 1st degree; sodomy, 1st degree; sexual abuse, 1st degree

• Heather Nichole Estes, 40, Irvine:  hold for court

• Avis Renee Barger, 53, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Scotty A. Vanwinkle, 46, McKee:  probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear (2 counts)

• Robert Daniel, 47, Travelers Rest, South Carolina:  failure to appear

• Cody Collins, 23, Irvine:  serving weekends

• Charity King, 47, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury); terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Clinton Scott Ray, 41, Berea:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Peter Hernandez Escoto, 64, Richmond:  driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd (aggravated circumstances)

• Sabrina Nicole Hensely, 38, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Adam Stacy Castle, 48, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (3 counts)

• Matthew Horn, 54, Richmond:  failure to appear

June 3

• Joseph Sell, 29, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Brittany Melissa Cope, 34, Mt. Vernon:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia - buy/possess

• Valerie A. Lainhart, 43, McKee:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Jada Eberhard, 47, Claymont, Delaware:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Katherine Ann Pelfrey, 48, Richmond:  careless driving; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Jacqueline Annette Thomas, 50, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Earl Harvey Eads, 35, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Danny Allen Richardson, 47, Stanford:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• James Monroe Abshear, Jr., 46, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Brandon Clifford Baker, 33, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

June 4

• Kayla Renee Agee, 35, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Jarred Estepp, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear¨

• Russell Miller, 37, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Lester Marvin Poynter, 45, Berea:  sexual abuse, 1st degree

• James H. Madden, 52, Berea:  failure to wear seat belts; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Steven Cody Lane, 24, Berea:  failure to appear

