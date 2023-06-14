Madison County Detention Center: June 1 - 4, 2023

June 1
• Kadrion Santiago, 20, Berea: unlawful possession of a weapon on school property
• Brett Davidson, 28, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; probation violation (for technical violation)
• Jessica Marie Maurice, 35, Berea: failure to appear
• Taylor Ray McElveen, 23, West Columbia, Texas: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Miranda Michelle Wiseman, 30, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
• Robert J. Miura, 50, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
June 2
• Maria Francisco, 55, Richmond: criminal mischief – 1st degree
• Katelen Smith, 29, Versailles: failure to appear
• Lakrisha Roseanne Voils, 27, Richmond: fraudulent use of a credit card, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Earl Wesley Daniels, 56, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Marvin Scott Barron, 34, Crab Orchard: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; criminal trespassing/domestic violence shelter; stalking, 1st degree
• Frank Ramos, 66, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Brent Lee Still, 42, Richmond: incest – forcible compulsion/incompetent of consent or under 18 years of age; rape, 1st degree; sodomy, 1st degree; sexual abuse, 1st degree
• Heather Nichole Estes, 40, Irvine: hold for court
• Avis Renee Barger, 53, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Scotty A. Vanwinkle, 46, McKee: probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear (2 counts)
• Robert Daniel, 47, Travelers Rest, South Carolina: failure to appear
• Cody Collins, 23, Irvine: serving weekends
• Charity King, 47, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury); terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond: serving weekends
• Clinton Scott Ray, 41, Berea: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Peter Hernandez Escoto, 64, Richmond: driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd (aggravated circumstances)
• Sabrina Nicole Hensely, 38, Richmond: serving weekends
• Adam Stacy Castle, 48, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (3 counts)
• Matthew Horn, 54, Richmond: failure to appear
June 3
• Joseph Sell, 29, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Brittany Melissa Cope, 34, Mt. Vernon: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Valerie A. Lainhart, 43, McKee: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Jada Eberhard, 47, Claymont, Delaware: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Katherine Ann Pelfrey, 48, Richmond: careless driving; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Jacqueline Annette Thomas, 50, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Earl Harvey Eads, 35, Berea: serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Danny Allen Richardson, 47, Stanford: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• James Monroe Abshear, Jr., 46, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Brandon Clifford Baker, 33, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
June 4
• Kayla Renee Agee, 35, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Jarred Estepp, 24, Richmond: failure to appear¨
• Russell Miller, 37, Lexington: failure to appear
• Lester Marvin Poynter, 45, Berea: sexual abuse, 1st degree
• James H. Madden, 52, Berea: failure to wear seat belts; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Steven Cody Lane, 24, Berea: failure to appear
