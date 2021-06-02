Madison County Detention Center: June 1, 2021

• Adam Anglin, 33, Lexington, KY: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jarrett Masters, 19, Richmond: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Ricky Mayes, 61, Waco: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd; failure of owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to wear seat belts
• Harold Robinson, 44, Berea: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• FD Robinson, 31, London, KY: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; assault 4th degree, 3rd or greater offense within 5 years; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Timothy Blackford, 51, Richmond: receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Virgil “Jones” Milsaps, 23, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Dwight Barry, 32, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Shane Perkins, 44, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Christopher Mullins, 37, Richmond: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
