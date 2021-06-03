Madison County Detention Center: June 1, 2021

• Adam Anglin, 33, Lexington, KY:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Jarrett Masters, 19, Richmond:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Ricky Mayes, 61, Waco:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd; failure of owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to wear seat belts

• Harold Robinson, 44, Berea:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• FD Robinson, 31, London, KY:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; assault 4th degree, 3rd or greater offense within 5 years; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Timothy Blackford, 51, Richmond:  receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Virgil “Jones” Milsaps, 23, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Dwight Barry, 32, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Shane Perkins, 44, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Christopher Mullins, 37, Richmond:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

