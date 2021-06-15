Madison County Detention Center: June 11, 2021

• Emily Davenport, 23, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 or more

• Thomas Douglas, 53, Jeffersonville, KY: failure to appear

• Mychal Rose, 28, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Ian Hunter, 41, Cottage Grove, KY:  parole violation for technical violation

• Katreeka Hardy, 41, Richmond:  parole violation for technical violation

• Damian Dearmont, 36, Ft. Lauderdale, FL:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000

• Jonathan Core, 47, Richmond:  probation violation for felony offense

• William Masters, 49, Richmond:  careless driving; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Billy Isaacs, 52, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; prescription container substance not in proper container – 1st offense

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you