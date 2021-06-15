Madison County Detention Center: June 11, 2021

• Emily Davenport, 23, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 or more
• Thomas Douglas, 53, Jeffersonville, KY: failure to appear
• Mychal Rose, 28, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Ian Hunter, 41, Cottage Grove, KY: parole violation for technical violation
• Katreeka Hardy, 41, Richmond: parole violation for technical violation
• Damian Dearmont, 36, Ft. Lauderdale, FL: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000
• Jonathan Core, 47, Richmond: probation violation for felony offense
• William Masters, 49, Richmond: careless driving; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Billy Isaacs, 52, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; prescription container substance not in proper container – 1st offense
