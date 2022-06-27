Madison County Detention Center: June 12 - 15. 2022

June 12

 

• Timothy Paul Johnson, II, 26, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Jose Garcia Ayala, 51, Richmond:  fugitive from another state -warrant required

• Nathan Allen Poff, 36, Richmond:  failure to.appear

• Michael Dwayne LeForce, 32, Lexington:  receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $500 or more but less than $10,000

• Mark Anthony Oldham, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Cameron Wade Whaley, 22, Pride, Louisiana:  careless driving; no operator’s – moped license; terroristic threatening, 1st degree

• James Steven Earwood, 28, Albany:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Nancy Kaye Damrell, 46, not-given:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); theft of identity of another without consent; failure to appear (2 counts)

• James W. Kesinger, 49, Edinburg, Texas:  menacing; resisting arrest; theft of services; public intoxication – controlled substances (excludes alcohol0: possession of a a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Kristi M. Hull, 25, Richmond:  public intoxication – control substance (excludes alcohol)

• Rashad Maraquarius Muhammed, 24, Louisville:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -n 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; nor registration plates

• Tiffany Kemen, 40, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

 

June 13

 

• Deborah Hamilton, 42, Wittensville:  failure to appear

• Amber Ann Austing, 36, Berea:  failure to appear

• Ashley N. Vanwinkle, 30, Berea:  failure to appear

• Larry Dean Deatherage, 70, Waco:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jessica N. Townsend, 42, Irvine:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; prescription-controlled substance no properly contained – 1st offense

• Darrell Spicer, 59, Irvine:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Steven Lee Knuckles, 46, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jeffrey Ramey, 36, Mt. Vernon:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; resisting arrest; criminal mischief – 1st degree

 

June 14

 

• Stephanie King-Bays, 45, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Brazz A. Sawyer, 26, Berea:  speeding 25 mph over limit; reckless driving; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; wanton endangerment – 1st degree police officer; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 –1st;  failure to wear seat belts; resisting arrest; disregarding stop sigh; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Brandon Jacob Hacker, 25, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband -n 1st degree

• Edward Turner, 37, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• John D. Starrett, 52, Erlanger:  theft of services

• Austin Coleman, 22, Hustonville:  probation violation (felony offense)

• Emerald Loveless, 22, Waynesburg:  escape, 2nd degree

• Stacy Shannon Winkler, 29, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Robert Garnett, 48, Winchester:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Sasha Allen, 32, Nancy:  failure to appear, violation for misdemeanor

• Jacob E. Williamson, 46, Louisville:  failure to appear

• Wade Scott Knighton, 32, McKee:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Kerry Thacker, 34, not given:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Jennifer Lane Williams, 34, Mt. Vernon:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear

• Ricky Witt, 55, McKee:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Christopher Charles Rawlins, 50, Richmond:  leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid/assistance with death or serious physical injury

• Eric Paul McElroy, 45, Waco:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Harley Tipton, 33, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

 

June 15

 

• Allen Todd Wininger, 36, Lancaster:  failure to appear; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Tanner B. Barrett, 27, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical offense)

• Daniel Bates, 27, Huntington:  hold for court

• Rodney Shane Hix, 45, Irvine:  hold for court

• Jeffrey L. Farris, 50, Gray:  failure to appear

• Tristan Clark, 18, Waco:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; burglary, 1st degree

• Richard D. Elam, 61, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

 Shawn M. Lane, 21, Ravenna:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Mark W. Jackson 52, Kaye Street:  operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

