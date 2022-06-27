Madison County Detention Center: June 12 - 15. 2022

June 12
• Timothy Paul Johnson, II, 26, Irvine: failure to appear
• Jose Garcia Ayala, 51, Richmond: fugitive from another state -warrant required
• Nathan Allen Poff, 36, Richmond: failure to.appear
• Michael Dwayne LeForce, 32, Lexington: receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $500 or more but less than $10,000
• Mark Anthony Oldham, 31, Richmond: failure to appear
• Cameron Wade Whaley, 22, Pride, Louisiana: careless driving; no operator’s – moped license; terroristic threatening, 1st degree
• James Steven Earwood, 28, Albany: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Nancy Kaye Damrell, 46, not-given: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); theft of identity of another without consent; failure to appear (2 counts)
• James W. Kesinger, 49, Edinburg, Texas: menacing; resisting arrest; theft of services; public intoxication – controlled substances (excludes alcohol0: possession of a a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Kristi M. Hull, 25, Richmond: public intoxication – control substance (excludes alcohol)
• Rashad Maraquarius Muhammed, 24, Louisville: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -n 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; nor registration plates
• Tiffany Kemen, 40, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
June 13
• Deborah Hamilton, 42, Wittensville: failure to appear
• Amber Ann Austing, 36, Berea: failure to appear
• Ashley N. Vanwinkle, 30, Berea: failure to appear
• Larry Dean Deatherage, 70, Waco: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Jessica N. Townsend, 42, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; prescription-controlled substance no properly contained – 1st offense
• Darrell Spicer, 59, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Steven Lee Knuckles, 46, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Jeffrey Ramey, 36, Mt. Vernon: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; resisting arrest; criminal mischief – 1st degree
June 14
• Stephanie King-Bays, 45, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Brazz A. Sawyer, 26, Berea: speeding 25 mph over limit; reckless driving; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; wanton endangerment – 1st degree police officer; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 –1st; failure to wear seat belts; resisting arrest; disregarding stop sigh; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Brandon Jacob Hacker, 25, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband -n 1st degree
• Edward Turner, 37, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• John D. Starrett, 52, Erlanger: theft of services
• Austin Coleman, 22, Hustonville: probation violation (felony offense)
• Emerald Loveless, 22, Waynesburg: escape, 2nd degree
• Stacy Shannon Winkler, 29, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Robert Garnett, 48, Winchester: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Sasha Allen, 32, Nancy: failure to appear, violation for misdemeanor
• Jacob E. Williamson, 46, Louisville: failure to appear
• Wade Scott Knighton, 32, McKee: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Kerry Thacker, 34, not given: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Jennifer Lane Williams, 34, Mt. Vernon: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear
• Ricky Witt, 55, McKee: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Christopher Charles Rawlins, 50, Richmond: leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid/assistance with death or serious physical injury
• Eric Paul McElroy, 45, Waco: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Harley Tipton, 33, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
June 15
• Allen Todd Wininger, 36, Lancaster: failure to appear; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Tanner B. Barrett, 27, Richmond: parole violation (for technical offense)
• Daniel Bates, 27, Huntington: hold for court
• Rodney Shane Hix, 45, Irvine: hold for court
• Jeffrey L. Farris, 50, Gray: failure to appear
• Tristan Clark, 18, Waco: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; burglary, 1st degree
• Richard D. Elam, 61, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
Shawn M. Lane, 21, Ravenna: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Mark W. Jackson 52, Kaye Street: operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.