Madison County Detention Center: June 12- 14, 2023

June 12

• Jeremy Lewayne Campbell, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• David Holt, 43, not given:  hold for court

• Vanessa Poynter, 35, Eubank:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Casey Allen Myers, 36, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Anthony Travis Whittamore, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Harold Ray Craft, 53, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Veronica Ann Witt, 36, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant

June 13

• Carol Anne Barnes, 37, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance(s) – 1st

• Jeremiah Jackson Brock, 43, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; no operator’s – moped license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense

• Danny Barnes, 43, Clearfield:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear

• Amy Semones, 34, not given:  hold for court

• Kenneth J. Houlihan, 58, Richmond:  hold for court

• Ricky Dale Slone, 55, Richmond:  hold for court

• William Easterling, 33, Richmond:  serving time

• LaShonda Jarrell, 42, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 but less than $1,000

• Ricky Camden, 39, Parksville:  failure to appear; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

• Melody A. Spooner, 40, Lowell, Massachusetts:  failure to appear (2 counts); bail jumping, 1st degree

• Amy Wylie, 46, Richmond:  burglary, 2nd degree

• Paul Wellman, 28, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; failure to appear; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); giving officer false identifying information; theft by unlawful taking, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000

June 14

• Billie Allen Masters, 58, Richmond:  probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts); theft of identity of another without consent; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Raymond Moore, 22, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Brandy Azbill, 36, Richmond:  hold for court

• Gary Ray Neeley, Jr., 33, Richmond:  hold for court

• Corey McNally, 31, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Eddie Ray Young, 47, Richmond:  hold for court

• Antonio Beckham, 52, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear

• Bryana M. Harlan, 26, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jeffery Wayne Farmer, 36, Richmond:  hold for court

• Brandon Ray McElroy, 47, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• James Robert Cornett, 40, Richmond:  probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device

• Minerva Perez, 41, Berea:  failure to appear

• Gage A. Jayne, 21, Richmond:  criminal mischief, 1st degree

• Katelynn Gibson, 25, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• Virgil R. Millsaps, 25, Berea:  failure to appear

Recommended for you