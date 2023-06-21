Madison County Detention Center: June 12- 14, 2023

June 12
• Jeremy Lewayne Campbell, 40, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• David Holt, 43, not given: hold for court
• Vanessa Poynter, 35, Eubank: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Casey Allen Myers, 36, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Anthony Travis Whittamore, 31, Richmond: failure to appear
• Harold Ray Craft, 53, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Veronica Ann Witt, 36, Berea: serving parole violation warrant
June 13
• Carol Anne Barnes, 37, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance(s) – 1st
• Jeremiah Jackson Brock, 43, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; no operator’s – moped license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
• Danny Barnes, 43, Clearfield: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Amy Semones, 34, not given: hold for court
• Kenneth J. Houlihan, 58, Richmond: hold for court
• Ricky Dale Slone, 55, Richmond: hold for court
• William Easterling, 33, Richmond: serving time
• LaShonda Jarrell, 42, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 but less than $1,000
• Ricky Camden, 39, Parksville: failure to appear; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Melody A. Spooner, 40, Lowell, Massachusetts: failure to appear (2 counts); bail jumping, 1st degree
• Amy Wylie, 46, Richmond: burglary, 2nd degree
• Paul Wellman, 28, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; failure to appear; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); giving officer false identifying information; theft by unlawful taking, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000
June 14
• Billie Allen Masters, 58, Richmond: probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts); theft of identity of another without consent; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Raymond Moore, 22, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Brandy Azbill, 36, Richmond: hold for court
• Gary Ray Neeley, Jr., 33, Richmond: hold for court
• Corey McNally, 31, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Eddie Ray Young, 47, Richmond: hold for court
• Antonio Beckham, 52, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear
• Bryana M. Harlan, 26, Richmond: hold for court
• Jeffery Wayne Farmer, 36, Richmond: hold for court
• Brandon Ray McElroy, 47, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• James Robert Cornett, 40, Richmond: probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device
• Minerva Perez, 41, Berea: failure to appear
• Gage A. Jayne, 21, Richmond: criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Katelynn Gibson, 25, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Virgil R. Millsaps, 25, Berea: failure to appear
