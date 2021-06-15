Madison County Detention Center: June 12, 2021

• Michael Marcum, 34, Irvine, KY:  failure to appear

• Michael Martin, 24, Irvine, KY: failure to appear

• Raymond Thomas, 25, Richmond:  robbery, 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree

• Jeremy Parker, 29, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st

• Peggy Vandierendonck, 55, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree

• Diamond Regains – Lacey, 19, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Shanette Garrett, 30, Detroit, MI:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Eric Corley, 34, Detroit, MI:  fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); burglary, 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; resisting arrest; tampering with physical evidence

• Jeffrey Clark, 60, Waco:  speeding 20 mph over limit; possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle prohibited; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• James Hellard, 39, Mt. Vernon, KY:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 or more but less than $10,000

• Amanda Collins, 34, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); burglary, 3rd degree

