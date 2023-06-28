Madison County Detention Center: June 13 - 16, 2023

June 15
• Marlon Wayne Morris, 29, Richmond: trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz), 1st offense; driving too slow for traffic conditions/minimum speed; possession of marijuana
• Linda Rose, 32, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Robert Settles, 24, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Cynthia Farmer, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kayla C. Brinegar, 30, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Justin Allen Richardson, 34, Richmond: hold for court
• Steven Arthur Napier, 39, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear
• Dawson Mitchel Felts, 24, Corbin: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Brian Christopher Bowman, 33, Irvine: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000
• Gary W. Whitis, 47, Berea: failure to appear
• Bruce Anthony Kelley, 42, Richmond: failure to appear
June 16
• Lori Beth Wilson, 44, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear (2 counts); theft of identity of another without consent; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; tampering with physical evidence; promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Jim Bowie Asher, 33, Richmond: burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Robert Wesley Smith, 59, London: improper lane usage – vehicles to keep right except to pass; careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; communication device violation, 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd
• Marty Sherman Williamson, 44, Apopka, Florida: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, 1st
• Eric D. Cole, 38, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Jerry Phillip Sanders, Jr., 56, Paris: failure to appear
• Penelope Anne Powell, 46, Waco: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Heather Leggett, 34, Crestview Hills: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Derrick E. Bowen, 19, Richmond: speeding 26 mph over limit; improper passing; failure to or improper signal; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); display or possession of cancelled or fictitious operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance(s) – 1st
• Larry Brewer, 47, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Ronald Crawley, 49, Lexington: tampering with physical evidence; abuse of a corpse
• Kayla J. Caudill, 28, Berea: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Johnny Franklin Meadows, Jr., 48, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -2nd; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; failure to appear
• Tara Danielle Garner, 37, not given: serving weekends
• Cody Collins, 23, not given: serving weekends
• Bryan Keith Beagle, 38, not given: serving weekends
• Brandon Willoughby, 36, Frenchburg: failure to appear
• Sabrina Nicole Hensley, 38, not given: serving weekends
• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond: serving weekends
• Akman Madden, 32, Richmond: speeding, 26 mph or greater over limit; careless driving; improper lane usage – vehicles to keep right except to pass; failure to wear seat belts; excessive windshield/window tinting; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt
• Cassie Regina Guinn, 35, Berea: operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st
• Edward Dean Baker, 52, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Joe Avina, 24, Berea: failure to appear
• Justin Robert Crawford, 37, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Bradley Aaron Smith, 32, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
