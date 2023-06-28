Madison County Detention Center: June 13 - 16, 2023

June 15

• Marlon Wayne Morris, 29, Richmond:  trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz), 1st offense; driving too slow for traffic conditions/minimum speed; possession of marijuana

• Linda Rose, 32, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Robert Settles, 24, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Cynthia Farmer, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kayla C. Brinegar, 30, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Justin Allen Richardson, 34, Richmond:  hold for court

• Steven Arthur Napier, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear

• Dawson Mitchel Felts, 24, Corbin:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Brian Christopher Bowman, 33, Irvine:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000

• Gary W. Whitis, 47, Berea:  failure to appear

• Bruce Anthony Kelley, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear

June 16

• Lori Beth Wilson, 44, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear (2 counts); theft of identity of another without consent; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; tampering with physical evidence; promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) 

• Jim Bowie Asher, 33, Richmond:  burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Robert Wesley Smith, 59, London:  improper lane usage – vehicles to keep right except to pass; careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; communication device violation, 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd

• Marty Sherman Williamson, 44, Apopka, Florida:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, 1st

• Eric D. Cole, 38, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jerry Phillip Sanders, Jr., 56, Paris:  failure to appear

• Penelope Anne Powell, 46, Waco:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Heather Leggett, 34, Crestview Hills:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Derrick E. Bowen, 19, Richmond:  speeding 26 mph over limit; improper passing; failure to or improper signal; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); display or possession of cancelled or fictitious operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance(s) – 1st

• Larry Brewer, 47, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Ronald Crawley, 49, Lexington:  tampering with physical evidence; abuse of a corpse

• Kayla J. Caudill, 28, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Johnny Franklin Meadows, Jr., 48, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -2nd; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; failure to appear

• Tara Danielle Garner, 37, not given:  serving weekends

• Cody Collins, 23, not given:  serving weekends

• Bryan Keith Beagle, 38, not given:  serving weekends

• Brandon Willoughby, 36, Frenchburg:  failure to appear

• Sabrina Nicole Hensley, 38, not given:  serving weekends

• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Akman Madden, 32, Richmond:  speeding, 26 mph or greater over limit; careless driving; improper lane usage – vehicles to keep right except to pass; failure to wear seat belts; excessive windshield/window tinting; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt

• Cassie Regina Guinn, 35, Berea:  operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st

• Edward Dean Baker, 52, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Joe Avina, 24, Berea:  failure to appear

• Justin Robert Crawford, 37, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• Bradley Aaron Smith, 32, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

Recommended for you