Madison County Detention Center: June 13, 2021

• Anthony Ingram, 22, Berea:  failure to appear

• Allen Murphy, 28, Richmond:  receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Amanda Whittamore, 33, Richmond:  escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; failure to appear

• Adam Sniff, 35, Berea:  failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle

• James Rollins, 31, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• James Denny, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000

