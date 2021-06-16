Madison County Detention Center: June 13, 2021

• Anthony Ingram, 22, Berea: failure to appear
• Allen Murphy, 28, Richmond: receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Amanda Whittamore, 33, Richmond: escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; failure to appear
• Adam Sniff, 35, Berea: failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
• James Rollins, 31, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• James Denny, 46, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000
