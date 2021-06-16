Madison County Detention Center: June 14, 2021

• Shelby Wright, 22, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; failure to appear
• Jason Osborne, 38, Hager Hill, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Jerry Fryer, 39, Richmond: criminal mischief, 3rd degree; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree – on foot (2 counts); menacing; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest
• Amanda Collins, 34, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto - $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle under $500; burglary, 3rd degree
• Mike Moren, 50, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt
• Amanda Chenault, 42, Lexington, KY: serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Thomas Jenkins, 33, Lexington, KY: serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Ernestine Gowdy, 38, Lexington, KY: probation violation (for felony offense
• Shonna Hager, 41, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Kyle Keffer, 30, North Branch, MI: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt
• Jessica Gilvin, 29, Winchester, KY: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Kristin Napier, 35, Berea: theft by deception – includes cold checks under $500; receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Jennifer Wherry, 47, Ball Ground, GA: speeding 17 mph over limit; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
• Brandie Bishop, 32, Berea: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• David Moore, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; assault 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 2nd degree
• Kevin Simmons, 36, Paint Lick: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st
