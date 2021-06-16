Madison County Detention Center: June 14, 2021

• Shelby Wright, 22, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; failure to appear

• Jason Osborne, 38, Hager Hill, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Jerry Fryer, 39, Richmond:  criminal mischief, 3rd degree; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree – on foot (2 counts); menacing; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest

• Amanda Collins, 34, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto - $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle under $500; burglary, 3rd degree

• Mike Moren, 50, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt

• Amanda Chenault, 42, Lexington, KY:  serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Thomas Jenkins, 33, Lexington, KY:  serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Ernestine Gowdy, 38, Lexington, KY:  probation violation (for felony offense

• Shonna Hager, 41, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Kyle Keffer, 30, North Branch, MI:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt

• Jessica Gilvin, 29, Winchester, KY:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Kristin Napier, 35, Berea:  theft by deception – includes cold checks under $500; receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Jennifer Wherry, 47, Ball Ground, GA:  speeding 17 mph over limit; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st

• Brandie Bishop, 32, Berea:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• David Moore, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; assault 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 2nd degree

• Kevin Simmons, 36, Paint Lick:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st

