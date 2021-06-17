Madison County Detention Center: June 15, 2021

• Elliot Muncy, 31, Ravenna, KY: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Lindsey Robinson, 22, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Jessie Rodgers, 43, Versailles, KY: serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Dakota Baldwin, 24, Richmond: receiving stolen property under $500; fraudulent use of a credit card under $500 within a 6-month period
• Cynthia Farmer, 45, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jacqueline Hawvermale, 40, Lexington, KY: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Carlos Kelley, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
• William Wilson, 45, Berea: failure to appear’
• Sherry Milsaps, 39, Flat Lick, KY: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts)
• Daniel Sparks, 41, Mt. Vernon, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000, illegal possession of a legend drug
• Joseph O’Brien, 68, Tampa, FL: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.