Madison County Detention Center: June 15, 2021

• Elliot Muncy, 31, Ravenna, KY:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Lindsey Robinson, 22, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Jessie Rodgers, 43, Versailles, KY:  serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Dakota Baldwin, 24, Richmond:  receiving stolen property under $500; fraudulent use of a credit card under $500 within a 6-month period

• Cynthia Farmer, 45, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jacqueline Hawvermale, 40, Lexington, KY:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Carlos Kelley, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear

• William Wilson, 45, Berea:  failure to appear’

• Sherry Milsaps, 39, Flat Lick, KY:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts)

• Daniel Sparks, 41, Mt. Vernon, KY:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000, illegal possession of a legend drug

• Joseph O’Brien, 68, Tampa, FL:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you