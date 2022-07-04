Madison County Detention Center: June 16 - 18, 2022

June 16
• Randall Lainhart, 50, McKee: no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license
• Joel Bailey, 49, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fine
• Paul Mitchem, 36, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Anthony Cox, 45, Berea: failure to appear
• Dana Ammons, 39, Harrodsburg: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Kyren C. Hall, 18, Richmond: burglary, 2nd degree; unlawful transaction with a minor, 2nd degree
• Cayce Cathryn Christopher, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jeffery Christian Hacker, 25, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ard K. Lawless, 43, Lancaster: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Ernest M. Isaacs, 47, Waco: failure to appear
• Brandy Nicole Mullins, 36, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Ryan Ozella Clark, 31, Richmond: parole violation (For technical offense)
• Dustin Jones, 35, McKee: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Mark W. Jackson, 53, Berea: driving on suspended or revoked operator’s license
June 17
• Elizabeth Edwards, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
• Alexus Sabryna Dillon, 23, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Barbara Roxanne Smith, 40, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Michael Reed Taylor, 37, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kristen N. Bromwell, 30, M<Kee: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Roy Bromwell, 35, McKee: contempt of Court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• John Lazzaro, 59, Paint Lick: serving weekends
• Daniel Damress, 30, Richmond: failure to appear
• Christina Jill Abrams, 53, Richmond: harassing communications; probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear
• Erica Coffey, 40, Richmond: failure to appear
June 18
• Nathan Hisle, 28, Waco: probation violation for felony offense (2 counts)
• Tyler Neal, 29, Berea: speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no registration plates; no registration receipt
• Dylan Estill-Thomas Masters, 24, Richmond: failure to appear
• Minerva Perez, 40, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest; assault, 2nd degree – police officer or probation officer; home inspection license offenses, 2nd or greater within 5 years
• Patricia Ann Keith, 50, Richmond: public intoxication -controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Rudolph V. Palmer, 30, Somerset: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st ; no operator’s moped license; possession of marijuana; possession of an open alcohol container in motor vehicle
• Larry A. Brown, 38, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
