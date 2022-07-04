Madison County Detention Center: June 16 - 18, 2022

June 16

 

• Randall Lainhart, 50, McKee:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license

• Joel Bailey, 49, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fine

• Paul Mitchem, 36, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Anthony Cox, 45, Berea:  failure to appear

• Dana Ammons, 39, Harrodsburg:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Kyren C. Hall, 18, Richmond:  burglary, 2nd degree; unlawful transaction with a minor, 2nd degree

• Cayce Cathryn Christopher, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jeffery Christian Hacker, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Ard K. Lawless, 43, Lancaster:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Ernest M. Isaacs, 47, Waco:  failure to appear

• Brandy Nicole Mullins, 36, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Ryan Ozella Clark, 31, Richmond:  parole violation (For technical offense)

• Dustin Jones, 35, McKee:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Mark W. Jackson, 53, Berea:  driving on suspended or revoked operator’s license

 

June 17

 

• Elizabeth Edwards, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Alexus Sabryna Dillon, 23, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Barbara Roxanne Smith, 40, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Michael Reed Taylor, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kristen N. Bromwell, 30, M<Kee:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Roy Bromwell, 35, McKee:  contempt of Court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• John Lazzaro, 59, Paint Lick:  serving weekends

• Daniel Damress, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Christina Jill Abrams, 53, Richmond:  harassing communications; probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear

• Erica Coffey, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

June 18

 

• Nathan Hisle, 28, Waco:  probation violation for felony offense (2 counts)

• Tyler Neal, 29, Berea:  speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no registration plates; no registration receipt

• Dylan Estill-Thomas Masters, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Minerva Perez, 40, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest; assault, 2nd degree – police officer or probation officer; home inspection license offenses, 2nd or greater within 5 years

• Patricia Ann Keith, 50, Richmond:  public intoxication -controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Rudolph V. Palmer, 30, Somerset:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st ; no operator’s moped license; possession of marijuana; possession of an open alcohol container in motor vehicle

• Larry A. Brown, 38, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

