Madison County Detention Center: June 16, 2021

• James Rollins, 31, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree

• Constance Owens, 39, McKee, KY:  failure to appear

• Rebekah Moran, 44, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/posses

• Kenya Willis, 41, Richmond:  probation violation for felony offense

• Brian Samples, 38, Irvine, KY:  driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st (aggravated circumstances); prescription container substance not in proper container – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug not specified; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 4th or greater offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Frances Harris, 24, Richmond:  serving time

• Nicholas Davis, 31, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Kaitlynn Hicks, 24, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Kayla Cornelison, 28, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

