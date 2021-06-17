Madison County Detention Center: June 16, 2021

• James Rollins, 31, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Constance Owens, 39, McKee, KY: failure to appear
• Rebekah Moran, 44, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/posses
• Kenya Willis, 41, Richmond: probation violation for felony offense
• Brian Samples, 38, Irvine, KY: driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st (aggravated circumstances); prescription container substance not in proper container – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug not specified; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 4th or greater offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Frances Harris, 24, Richmond: serving time
• Nicholas Davis, 31, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Kaitlynn Hicks, 24, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Kayla Cornelison, 28, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
